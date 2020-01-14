A 3-pointer by Dylan Brumfield in the opening seconds of the third quarter gave Oak Grove its first lead of the second half, and Meridian could never equalize.
The perimeter jumpshot sparked a 15-3 third quarter for the Warriors, who took a one-point halftime deficit and built a 17-point lead in the fourth as the Wildcats struggled to drive inside the paint and went cold from the floor to suffer their third loss of the season, 66-52, in Tuesday’s Region 5-6A matchup.
“They’re hungry, and we’re not,” Meridian head coach Ron Norman said of Oak Grove. “They are a great shooting team, and they’re just better. They’re probably going to be the best team in 6A. All credit to Oak Grove. They were better in every aspect of the game.”
Kyler Yarbrough scored a team-high 14 points. Makeem Roberts earned 13 points and nine rebounds, and Ricky Hinton added eight points and five boards.
The two teams battled through seven first-half lead changes. The Wildcats went down 10-5 in the opening quarter but climbed back quickly with the help of a 3 by Roberts and took a 12-11 lead with three minutes to play in the first. Two 3-pointers from Hinton and six straight points in the second aided in Meridian (15-3, 1-1) gaining its biggest lead of the night at 31-25.
In the third quarter, the Wildcats made just one field goal and scored another point on a free throw as the Oak Grove (14-1, 3-0) defense closed up the inside of the paint and forced its opponent to shoot many off-balanced, floating jumpers from mid-range that fell short of the basket. The Warriors held a 43-33 advantage with 4:07 left in the third, eventually earning their biggest lead of the contest in the final frame with six consecutive points capped off by a 3-point play.
“We never got in sync,” Norman said. “We never played with any rhythm, and that happens.”
Yarbrough made his first shot from beyond the arc after that, and Roberts scored six in a row to get their squad’s deficit down to 11 in Meridian’s last-ditch effort to come back.
Brumfield ended with a game-high 20 points and added 11 rebounds and five assists for Oak Grove. Blake Roberts scored 12 points, and Jay Barnes and Tyrus Crump each picked up 10.
The 14-point loss is the Wildcats’ largest this season, as they fell to Hattiesburg by six and Harrison Central by one previously. They drop to 6-2 against Oak Grove under Norman.
“We think because we show up with a ‘Meridian’ on our chests, people are going to lay down,” Norman said. “We’ve always been the hunter, and we’re not handling being the hunted right now.”
Meridian hosts George County (6-6, 0-2) Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.