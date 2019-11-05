JACKSON — It was what Meridian head coach Ron Norman expected: a bunch of first-game mistakes.
The Wildcats made a surge late in the second quarter and then pulled away in the third to run past Lanier 67-48 in its season opener Tuesday night.
“(There are always) first game nerves, no matter if you have a experienced team or not. First game mistakes,” Norman said. “One thing that was consistent is we played hard and got after them on defense, and played the way we play.”
The Wildcats (1-0) never trailed. Even when Lanier made a basket, Meridian had an answer.
The Wildcats led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Meridian then went on a quick 9-2 run to start the second quarter to extend its lead to 21-13.
Lanier cut the lead down to 23-18, but the Wildcats ended the first half on a 5-0 run to go up 28-18 at halftime.
To start the third quarter, Meridian went on a 14-6 run to extend the lead to 42-24 and the lead never went under 14 points from that mark.
“I’m proud of our kids. I got about eight or nine guys I can run there at any point. I think we went with three or four defenses, and that’s our bread and butter,” Norman said. “We do what we do, and that’s to shoot a lot of free throws, but we made up for that by getting turnovers and converting those to lay ups.”
Azerious Ellis had 12 points to lead Meridian, while Kyler Yarbrough added 10 for the Wildcats.
“Our seniors stepped up, and Jaquarrius Collins had a big game as well,” Norman said. “I’m proud of those guys for playing hard.”
Now it’s onto Starkville on Thursday in a rematch of last year’s 6A state championship game.
“It’s a tradition to play them early in the season, and if we can see them down the road in the state tournament, it means we’ve had a really successful season,” Norman said. “Starkville is Starkville and they are loaded again.”
Shamar Moffett had a game-high 17 points to lead Lanier, while Joshua Washington added 11 for the Bulldogs (1-1).
In the girls’ contest, Meridian defeated Lanier 66-36.
