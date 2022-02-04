Tamarion Jones scored 19 points for Meridian High School as the Wildcats rolled past Laurel 59-27 in Friday night prep basketball action at Meridian.
Demarcus Powe added 11 points for Meridian, and Jamire Clayton chipped in with 10 points. Six more players got onto the scoring column for the Wildcats, with Jordan Jones and DJ Johnson each scoring four points, Jonathan Vaughn finishing with three points, Josiah Ward and JR Yarbrough each finishing with two points and Devin Portis tallying one point.
“Everybody got to play,” Wildcats head coach Ron Norman said. “It was a great way to send our seniors out: undefeated at home. We protected our home floor. Now we’re 0-0.”
Meridian (18-6) enters next week’s MHSAA Region 5-6A tournament as the No. 3 seed due in part to the Wildcats being forced to forfeit a pair of divisional games because of COVID-19 protocols. It’s a lower seed than normal for Meridian, but Norman said the road to a Region 5-6A title was going to be tough anyway.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to have to beat either Petal, Oak Grove or Brandon,” Norman said. “Either you’ll play them in the first or second round, it doesn’t matter. We’re going to have to beat a really good team to win the district championship, and everybody in this league has beaten each other.”
MERIDIAN GIRLS 60, LAUREL 24
Jamesha Jones had a game-high 15 points for the Lady Wildcats as they completed the sweep of Laurel Friday in a tune-up game before next week’s Region 5-6A tournament.
Debreasha Powe scored 12 points for Meridian, and Marion Leflore and Jamiya King both finished with six points. Charity Hinton chipped in with five points, and Syria Walker had four points.
“I feel really good about us,” Lady Wildcats head coach Deneshia Faulkner said. “We’ve been working on some things offensively, and I saw a lot of improvement today. A lot of people are going to play us in a zone, and we’re trying to prepare for that.”
Meridian improved to 21-3 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.