It was sloppy, but it was a win.
Meridian High School had numerous turnovers and missed free throws, no doubt a result for having not played a game since the Wildcats’ 61-55 win at Gulfport back on Nov. 12. Tuesday night against Choctaw Central, MHS overcame its sluggishness to win 55-51 at Meridian Community College.
“We hadn’t played in over 22 days, and were were quarantined for 14 of those,” MHS boys basketball coach Ron Norman said. “We didn’t do well with free throws, but we got a win, and that’s all it boils down to, ugly or not. We played our butts off, and I’m just proud to get a win because it’s been a long time. We haven’t played at home since Hattiesburg (Nov. 10), so that’s been almost a month to this day.”
The Wildcats were just 7 of 22 from the charity stripe, and MHS only led 17-16 at the half and actually trailed 36-35 going into the final period. Demarcus Powe led MHS in scoring with 15 points, while Jon’Quavius Richey had 11 points and JaQuarris Collins chipped in with nine points.
For Choctaw Central, Octavious Jones led with nine points, and Abram Cotton and Avontae Jones both finished with seven points. The Warriors went 10-for-20 at the free-throw line.
MHS was originally scheduled to host Terry Tuesday before having to reshuffle the schedule and add Choctaw Central. The game was at MCC due to work being done on MHS’s gymnasium floor, and Norman said he was grateful to get a game in after so much time off.
“We’ve missed our last five games, so we’re just happy to be on the floor,” Norman said. “I think the more games we play, the better we’re going to be.”
MHS (3-1) will travel to Clinton Friday in a boys-only contest.
MHS GIRLS 67, CHOCTAW CENTRAL 47
Arianna Patton had a game-high 32 points as the Lady Wildcats beat Choctaw Central Tuesday.
Debreasha Powe scored 17 points for MHS, and Charity Hinton added 12 points. After being unable to play Terry, MHS girls basketball coach Deneshia Faulkner said it was nice having a team as good as Choctaw Central willing to come to town and give each other some much-needed work.
“I think it was a great game,” Faulkner said. “It’s two tough teams, so it’s a great time to use each other to get better. We still have a long way to go, but we’ve come a long way. I like some of the things I’m seeing, and the camaraderie is there, and they bring a lot of energy. I think we’re in a good place right now.”
Meloney Thames scored 19 points for Choctaw Central, and Lyleonia Johnson and Carly Keats both finished with seven points apiece.
MHS rose to 5-0. Choctaw Central (4-1) is scheduled to travel to Brandon Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.