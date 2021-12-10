After last week, it was about how the Meridian High School boys would respond.
The Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season to Northwest Rankin but came back Friday behind the shooting of point guard Demarcus Powe to race past defending MHSAA Class 6A state champion Clinton 55-36.
“We played at the pace we wanted to play at, and we’re a pretty good team when we score in the 50s, and our defense held them,” Meridian coach Ronald Norman said. “We got to play at our pace, and in the second half we made shots. Demarcus Powe did what he was supposed to do. This was a huge win for us because I’ve been tough on them in practice this week, and I’m proud of the way we responded.”
There wasn’t much scoring in the first half as Clinton held a slim 7-6 lead through one and then built a 14-10 advantage midway through the second quarter before Meridian ended the first half on a 6-0 run to take a 16-14 lead at intermission.
The Wildcats opened the third quarter on a 8-0 run to take a 24-14 lead. Devin Portis hit back to back 3-pointers, and Powe scored the final six points of the third quarter for Meridian to give the Wildcats a 33-23 advantage heading into the final period.
In the fourth quarter, Clinton cut the lead down to eight points at 39-27, but Meridian went on a quick 6-0 run to go up 42-27, and the lead never got below 13 points after that.
Powe finished with a game-high 21 points to lead Meridian, with 18 of his points coming in the second half and 12 points coming in the fourth quarter.
“My team needed me, so I had to step up,” Powe said. “We just had to get stops and make shots. Defensively, we had to slow down their best player, and that’s what we did. Clinton is one of the best teams in the state, and so are we, and we’re coming off a loss, so we had to get a win.”
Portia along with Tamarion Jones added 10 points each for the Wildcats (9-1).
“Clinton is a very good team, and they are long and very talented,” Norman said. “The kids really bought into the game plan and didn’t press to slow them down, and it resulted in a win. The key for us was to keep Kimani out of the middle and hope he shoots a bunch of 3s because when he decides to go play at the basket, there ain’t no one stopping him.”
Ashton Michael Neal had nine points to lead Clinton, while Mississippi State commit Kimani Hamilton and Allen Hughes had eight points each for Clinton (5-5).
“We came out solid in the first half, and in the second half they made a run, and we couldn’t bounce back from it,” Clinton coach Leonard Taylor said. “We just didn’t make shots.”
