It’s never a good time to go under a COVID-19 quarantine and lose two weeks of your season.
If it had to happen, though, the Meridian High School football team probably would have preferred it not happen to them right after their first win.
The Wildcats (1-6, 1-3) defeated Pearl 53-34 on Oct. 2 to move to 1-1 in Region 3-6A at the time, but just four days later, the Meridian Public School District announced a two-week halt to football activities due to “COVID-19 safety concerns.” It meant MHS forfeiting its upcoming divisional contests against Oak Grove and Brandon before practices were allowed to resume this past Saturday.
MHS head coach John Douglass said the team went through two light re-acclimation practices before returning to normal practice routines Monday in advance of Thursday’s homecoming contest against Pearl. Losing two weeks of practices and games is not ideal, but Douglass said he hopes everyone responds to the challenge in a good way.
“As frustrating as this is, we talk to our players all the time about controlling things you can control and learning to adapt to the things you can’t control,” Douglass said. “We want to get to the playoffs, and from there we’ll take it one week at a time and see what we might be capable of doing. Obviously this year there’s a new curveball in COVID, and we’re having to deal with it just like everyone else is. Some have been more fortunate than us in that regard, and some have been less fortunate than us.”
After starting 0-3 on the season, MHS dropped a 35-14 contest at Northwest Rankin to begin divisional play, but Douglass said after a disappointing first half, he liked what he saw out of his team in the second half in that game. Then the Wildcats won big against Pearl, and it looked like they might be on an upward trajectory before team activities were suspended.
“The challenge will be getting back on that momentum train or whatever you want to call it,” Douglass said. “Hopefully we can do that Thursday.”
The two weeks off consisted mostly of Zoom meetings and film review sessions on Hudl between the coaches and players.
“We really didn’t have them doing anything physically since they’re supposed to be indoors and quarantining and not physically contacting folks,” Douglass explained.
Now, they’ll face a Petal team that brings a good quarterback and two standout receivers to Ray Stadium Thursday, Douglass said.
“They have a lot of good receivers but lean on two of them more than they do the rest,” Douglass said. “They’re very fundamentally sound on both sides of the football. (Petal head coach) Marcus Boyles has done a good job for a long time in Mississippi, so we know their kids will be well-coached and be where they’re supposed to be on the field. We’re not going to be able to trick them, we’re just going to have to play hard-nosed, physical football and get the ball to our athletes in space and hopefully make a few more plays than them.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ray Stadium.
