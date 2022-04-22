EDITOR'S NOTE — This story originally published April 18, 2022. It has been updated to include quotes from J'Mar Smith.
Things have been pretty good for Meridian High School alumnus J’Mar Smith this past week.
Smith, a quarterback, is playing in the United States Football League’s inaugural season as a member of the Birmingham Stallions. This past Saturday, Birmingham was playing its season opener against the New Jersey Generals in Birmingham.
It was Smith’s first live football game since his final season at Louisiana Tech in 2019 — and to say he made the most of the opportunity would be an understatement. Smith entered Saturday’s contest for the Stallions late in the first half to replace starter Alex McGough, who sustained an injury during the game. He had a rough start, going 0-for-4 passing right before halftime, but Smith settled in during the second half, completing 11 of 17 passes for 156 yards and a passing touchdown.
His biggest impact, though, came on Birmingham’s final drive. New Jersey’s Nick Rose hit a 47-yard field goal with 1:49 remaining to give the Generals a 24-21 advantage. On Birmingham’s ensuing possession, Smith led the Stallions on a game-winning drive that spanned 10 plays and 59 yards. His 2-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left in regulation was the difference, as the Birmingham defense kept the Generals from scoring a last-second touchdown to come out on top 28-24.
The strong second half not only helped his team to win its first ever game, but it also earned Smith the USFL’s first Offensive Player of the Week award.
“I haven’t been able to calm down, but I still have a job at hand,” Smith said Wednesday evening. “Individual accolades are great, but I wouldn’t be anywhere without my teammates. It’s a group thing.”
It was also a big night for Smith’s mother, Shonda Davis, who had to work an evening shift last Saturday but was still able to keep up with the game. After Smith was drafted by the Stallions — coached by Skip Holtz, Smith’s coach at Louisiana Tech — earlier this year, Davis said she couldn’t wait to see her son play in a live football game again after more than two years since the last time he did so.
“I know what he’s been through as far as wanting to play ball, so I was excited just to see him out there,” Davis said.
When she saw her son go in for Birmingham’s final drive, Davis admitted she was nervous, but she also remained confident.
“Emotions were very high,” Davis said. “The simple fact that his college coach was the coach for the Stallions, I knew something exciting was bound to happen.”
It gave her flashbacks of her son’s final season at Louisiana Tech, when the Bulldogs won a 23-20 overtime contest at Rice thanks to a 12-yard, game-winning run by Smith on Sept. 28, 2019.
“My thoughts went back to that game, and it was just exciting for him to have that feeling of playing again,” Davis said. “The fact that he scored the game-winning touchdown, it was even more exciting.”
Especially since Smith had to do it after shaking off an 0-for-4 start passing.
“To be honest, Mama was nervous,” Davis recalled with a laugh. “Mama is always nervous, but knowing him and what he’s capable of doing, I knew he just had to find his rhythm.”
Since McGough would not be able to return to the game because of his injury, Smith said he had no choice but to push through the tough start when he took the field in the second half.
“For the five years I was at Louisiana Tech, it was always, ‘Next play, next play,’ especially during game time when the clock is still moving and you don’t have time to think about the last play. Once we got into a rhythm everything was good. It was an unfortunate incident with my man Alex, but Coach Holtz told me to just stay ready, so I had to go do my job.”
The opening-game heroics have resulted in numerous text messages from supporters back in Meridian.
“I can’t even count them right now,” Smith said with a laugh. “I’ll try to respond, but then I’ll get caught up in a deep conversation with this person and forget to reply to someone else. I try to get back to everyone. I’ve gotten a lot of love and support with people knowing and caring about the journey I’ve been on.”
One person Smith made sure to text was his mother Easter Sunday morning, when he asked Davis for her honest assessment of his performance the previous night.
“I told him he looked relaxed and comfortable, like he belonged there,” Davis said.
And she agreed with her son’s post-game interview Saturday, where Smith said he just wanted the opportunity for people to see what he could do.
“I think Saturday night he showed what he’s still capable of doing,” Davis said. “I’m excited for him and for the family, and we appreciate all of the support.”
The Stallions are scheduled to play the Houston Gamblers Saturday in Birmingham, and Smith said he’s ready to turn the page and focus on that game. Still, Smith said he hasn’t lost sight of just how thankful he is for every rep, whether it’s in practice or an actual game.
“I get to represent the team on the front of my jersey and my family and my hometown,” Smith said. “It means a lot because I have a lot of things I’m playing for. I belong out there for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.