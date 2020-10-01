The 2020 season has been hectic so far for linebacker Santrell Latham and his Southern Miss teammates.
First, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancelation of spring practices, forcing the Golden Eagles junior and Meridian High School alumnus to do most of his spring conditioning and playbook/film studying at home. After questions of whether or not there would be a season, Southern Miss began the fall with a 32-21 loss to South Alabama, leading to the resignation of head coach Jay Hopson.
Things haven’t gotten easier for the Golden Eagles, as they dropped their next two games to Louisiana Tech 31-30 and Tulane 66-24. Still, Latham said interim coach Scotty Walden has done a good job offering some stability during a tumultuous fall, and he’s expecting things to turn around eventually.
“At first things were kind of shaky, but Coach Walden came in and gave good advice to get things going good,” Latham said. “Since I’ve been here, this is my most exciting time, so it’s been going well.”
That’s certainly the case for Latham personally. After three assists against South Alabama, Latham tallied four tackles, 10 assists, one sack for minus-5 yards and one interception returned for 15 yards against Louisiana Tech.
“It’s a good feeling,” Latham said of his game against the Bulldogs, “but you go back to work for the next week.”
The next week in this case brought a bit of frustration, as Latham was called for targeting in the first quarter on a tackle of Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, forcing him to sit out the rest of the game. Walden defended Latham after the game and said he wasn’t upset with his junior linebacker.
“Well, obviously it hurt losing Santrell,” Walden said in the post-game press conference Saturday. “He’s our captain on defense. He was our captain today. I’ll be honest with you, with the targeting penalty. I know Santrell was (doing) nothing malicious to where he led with the crown of his helmet. He looked like his shoulder, that’s what I told him, the official, the ball-carrier dipped his shoulder. Santrell dipped his shoulder as well. I just didn’t feel like he did anything intentional. To me it was not a dumb penalty or anything like that. To me, that’s a full-speed, a guy making a full-speed play and unfortunately, I thought it was a great hit, but unfortunately it was targeting. It is what it is. I thought he handled it like a man.”
Latham said, naturally, it’s frustrating as a defender to get ejected for targeting.
“I had dropped back in coverage, then the quarterback broke contain, so it was my job to get him,” Latham explained. “I came out of coverage and got to him I think before he thought I would, and he kind of lowered his head. The best thing you can do is avoid (hitting) them in the head. It’s just one of those things you have to do as a defender to play the right way.”
After seeing limited playing time his redshirt freshman year in 2018, Latham started seven games in 2019 and played in all 13 of the Golden Eagles’ contests, finishing the season with 29 solo tackles, 25 assists and half a sack. Now, he’s hoping to continue being productive this fall and help the Golden Eagles get some wins under their belts.
“When I first got here, I was all see-ball, get-ball,” Latham said. “Now I’m trying to understand the game of football from a linebacker perspective.”
And despite the rough start, Latham said he doesn’t feel like his teammates are taking things too difficulty.
“As a team I feel like we’re more unified,” Latham said. “There are a lot of good things going on, both on and off the field. We have a lot of guys getting more work done, and it feels good to be a football player at Southern Miss.”
Going forward, Latham said he wants to step up and be even more of a leader on defense.
“I want to guide the guys and help out the best way I can and help guys get back on track,” Latham said.
A 2017 graduate of MHS, Latham said he hasn’t forgotten his hometown, and he’s doing his best to represent the city and Wildcat Nation.
“It feels good to be from Meridian,” Latham said. “I love that place.”
Southern Miss (0-3) will play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at North Texas (1-1).
