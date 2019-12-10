Louisiana Tech quarterback and Meridian alumnus J’Mar Smith was named to the Conference USA All-Conference first-team, the school announced in a press release Tuesday.
Smith, a fifth-year senior, had a 281.4 yards-per-game passing average to lead Conference USA. He completed 223 of 339 attempts for 2,814 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he averaged 8.3 yards per completed pass. Smith also rushed 90 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns, good for 2.6 yards per carry.
Teammate Amik Robertson, a defensive back, joined Smith as a first-team selection, while running back Justin Henderson, offensive lineman Ethan Reed, defensive tackle Courtney Wallace, defensive back L’Jarius Sneed, kicker Bailey Hale and long snapper Reeves Blankenship were all second-team selections for Louisiana Tech. Receiver Smoke Harris and defensive back Bee Jay Williamson were named to Conference USA’s All-Freshman Team.
The Bulldogs (9-3) will face Miami in the Independence Bowl Thursday, Dec. 26, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the game will be televised by ESPN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.