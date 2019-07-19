Nearly six weeks before Alabama football hosts Duke in its first game of the season, senior defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has already generated some buzz.
The Meridian High School alumnus was named to the 2019 preseason All-SEC first-team Friday as part of the last day of SEC Media Days. Davis was one of 12 Crimson Tide players to make the full list, a single school record.
Meridian High defensive line coach Demetrius Hill worked with Davis during his time as a Wildcat, and the two have kept in contact. Hill said he’s glad his former player has been recognized.
“It means a lot to him with all the work he has done over the years,” Hill said. “Now they see that he’s a real player and is deserving of that honor.”
Hill said he spoke with Davis Friday afternoon after the All-SEC team was announced, and said Davis has been working hard this summer and is looking ahead to the season.
“He’s training hard, staying focused on what he’s got to do, and maturing a lot,” Hill said. “His main thing is to stay focused on the season and not get caught up in all that other stuff because there’s more than being named to the All-SEC team. It’s about his performance for this year, and that’s what he’s most focused on.
Davis earned All-SEC second-team honors by the Associated Press after his junior and sophomore seasons.
Hill’s words to Davis were to look beyond the awards.
“I told him it’s great, I’m proud of him, but the main thing is not to focus on that,” Hill said. “It’s to focus on the season, and to have a productive season.”
Davis made 55 tackles and earned 1 1/2 sacks in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.