Sullivan Reed previously competed in a Cal Ripken Baseball home run derby when he was 10, finishing third.
As a member of the Meridian 12U All-Stars that went to Branson, Missouri, earlier this month to compete in the Cal Ripken World Series, Reed was selected by his coaches to take part in the World Series’ home run derby qualifying round.
Reed finished as the eighth and final seed in the qualifying round — then proceeded to dominate his way to winning the home run derby when the exhibition took place Aug. 5 in Branson.
“It felt really good,” Reed said. “It didn’t really sink in right then that I had won, but it did when we went out to eat later that night.”
Following qualifying, Reed faced the No. 1 seed in the first round and won 45-26. The format for the derby was home runs were five points, warning track flyouts were three points and hitting it past the buckets at 220 feet were one point, all done within a 2-minute time limit. Despite feeling nervous walking up to the plate, the nerves didn’t transition when his coach, Jerry Lee, began tossing batting practice to hit over the fence.
“Once I starting swinging I wasn’t nervous,” Reed explained. “I just don’t think when I’m up there — I’m not thinking, I’m just hitting.”
Winning so handily in the first round gave Reed all the confidence and momentum he needed for the semifinals and finals.
“Once I beat the 1 seed, that set the tone,” Reed said. “I got to hit first every round, and that helped because you don’t have to worry (about beating someone else’s point total). You put the pressure on them instead of having it on you.”
In the finals, Reed squared off against the No. 3 seed, who was actually from Branson. The Branson hitter was fresh off a dominant semifinals performance, and Reed said hitting first once again worked out in his favor, as it helped stop the momentum his opponent had gained in that semifinal round. In the finals, Reed scored 53 points, which had him feeling good about his chances as the No. 3 seed was hitting.
“I was nervous, but 53 is a hard number to beat,” Reed said. “I put the pressure on him, so I felt like if he could match it, hats off to him.”
He couldn’t quite match it, and winning the derby was a proud moment for not only Reed, but Reed’s father, Elton Reed, as well.
“It’s incredible,” Elton Reed said. “I felt good going into it, and once he got out of qualifying I knew he had a good chance.”
Like his son, Elton Reed said he was nervous watching the final round play out, even though beating 53 was going to be a tall order for the No. 3 seed.
“Cheering him on gave him encouragement,” Elton Reed said. “Once there was 30 seconds left I knew it would take something incredible for the Branson kid to beat him.”
Sullivan Reed said he was grateful not only to his family for cheering him on, but also for the rest of his Meridian 12U teammates for doing the same.
“It was awesome seeing them hype me up, especially after the first round,” Sullivan Reed said. “It got me excited and made me want to win it for them.”
A lot of credit goes toward his coach, Lee, for perfect pitch placement, Sullivan Reed added.
“I’ve hit a lot of BP with him, so he knows where I like it, and he just dropped it in there,” Sullivan Reed said.
While he felt pressure during the home run derby, Sullivan Reed said it wasn’t the most pressure he’s felt during his baseball career. That came this past spring, when Reed played varsity for the Meridian High School baseball team as a seventh grader.
“That first at-bat was nerve-racking,” Sullivan Reed admitted.
But the experience of playing varsity baseball in one of the toughest divisions in the MHSAA — Region 5-6A — gave Sullivan Reed plenty of preparation going into the Cal Ripken World Series.
“Going from seeing good pitching from 60 feet away to seeing good pitching at my age helped a lot, because those (older) guys know how to pitch, whereas my age group is still developing,” Sullivan Reed said.
