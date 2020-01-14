CANTON — For Neshoba Central coach Jerry Byrd, any division win on the road is a good win.
Behind the play of Coby McMillan, the Rockets used a fourth-quarter rally to get past Canton 41-38 in a key Region 3-5A matchup on Tuesday night.
The Rockets (10-5, 1-1) and the Tigers (11-10, 0-3) will meet again next Tuesday night at Neshoba Central.
“This is an impressive win, and anytime you can get a win in our division, you have to be excited about it,” Byrd said. “To get a win here at Canton is always a good win. We missed a bunch of free throws and (still) did enough to win.”
Neshoba Central held a 12-11 lead after the first quarter, but Canton outscored the Rockets 8-4 in the second quarter and take a 19-16 lead at halftime.
Midway through the third quarter, the Tigers had a 29-24 lead, but the Rockets ended the quarter on a 6-2 run to cut the Canton lead to 31-30 at the end of the frame.
With the game tied at 33 in the fourth quarter, McMillan got a pass on a fast break and hit a 3-point play with 2:55 remaining to give Neshoba Central a 36-36 lead.
Canton’s Mareco Baldwin sank a 3-pointer to tie the game on the Tigers’ next possession. Jalen Williams then hit a layup to give Canton the lead again at 38-36.
Bryce Parkerson then hit a layup for the Rockets to tie the game at 38, and Elijah Ruffin followed up with a layup with 1:09 left to give Neshoba a 40-38 advantage. McMillan made one of two free throws with 13 seconds left to give put the Rockets ahead 41-38, and Canton’s last second 3-point attempt bounced off the rim.
“We hung around, and then at the end of the game we made enough plays to win the game,” Byrd said. “Coby is just a motor and makes a lot more good plays than he does bad plays, and I’m glad he’s on our team.”
McMillan had a game-high 19 points to lead Neshoba Central.
“I just rely on my teammates to step up and do their part, and I benefit off that,” McMillan said. “When times are tough, I have to step up as a senior and lead the team, and we were able to pull away with a win.”
Baldwin had 14 points to lead Canton.
“Win each quarter — that’s our motto, but when they got back in it they were making free throws,” Canton coach Russell Evans said. “We are a jump shooting team, and in crucial situations we need to make shots, and we didn’t tonight.”
NESHOBA CENTRAL GIRLS 75, CANTON 32
Hamaya Fielder had a game-high 19 points as the Lady Rockets ran past the Lady Tigers.
Aaliyah Tahahuah added 12 points for Neshoba Central (6-7, 1-1), while Ladonna Body had 12 points for Canton (3-17, 0-3).
