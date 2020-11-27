Clarkdale senior Laikyn Wilson played on a travel soccer team coached by Mike Smith when she was younger, and that experience had a big part in her college decision.
Wilson is committed to play soccer at Meridian Community College, where Smith is the head women’s coach. Lady Bulldogs teammate Mary Ashley Culpepper is also committed to MCC, and Northeast Lauderdale’s Savannah Cunningham has already signed with the Lady Eagles, as has West Lauderdale’s Addisyn Pope, Laine Crawford and Haylee Dial. It’s a group Smith believes has a lot of potential, and all but Cunningham played for him on an Alliance Futbol Club travel team when they were in the U12-13 age range.
“I thought it would be a great opportunity to get to play for him again,” Wilson explained. “I like that he’s hard on the players, but he’s a great coach. He knows where you need to play on the field, and he treats you like a friend even though he’s hard on you.”
Smith has coached at MCC since 2007, beginning as an assistant men’s and women’s coach from 2007-11 and taking over as the women’s head coach in 2012. He’s also director of coaching with AFC, which is the travel league branch of the Meridian Youth Soccer Organization, and he currently coaches a boys U11 team through AFC. His involvement with both MCC and AFC means he interacts with many local soccer players, some of whom choose to go on and play for him in junior college.
“Every soccer player in Meridian has either met Coach Mike and saw what a friendly person he is, or they hear great things about him from others,” Pope said. “Coach Mike has always been a great coach, and any soccer player would be ecstatic to be coached by him.”
Said Cunningham, “Pretty much everyone, if you’re playing at a high level or tournament ball or something like that, you know Mike and have had some experience with him. Everyone is drawn to him. He makes you feel like you’re cared about, like you’re important. He cares about your soccer future and your career.”
Wilson said Smith’s dedication to soccer is one of the reasons so many local soccer players respect him.
“He’s been coaching for a while and always gets close with his players,” Wilson said. “He puts in the work. If you need help, you can go to him, and he’ll help you individually and will be a good coach and friend.”
Smith said he’s humbled to hear area soccer players not only like him as a coach, but also as a person.
“I think I would rather be known as a good person than a good coach,” Smith said. “To know the kids feel that way, that makes me feel good, and it’s also nice to know I’m a good coach in their eyes, but obviously coaching is not just about Xs and Os, it’s about trying to help them develop as adults and teach them some life lessons.”
In addition to taking time to invest in local players, Smith said he also thinks being a Meridian native helps players and their parents trust him as a coach.
“I grew up playing here, played for MCC and came back and just started coaching at every age group,” Smith said. “I’m at the soccer fields a lot, and I think that has a lot to do with it, just because I’m so involved with travel soccer and private lessons. Plus, I’m from here and know a lot of people.”
Since Lauderdale County regularly churns out quality girls soccer players, Smith said he often doesn’t have to travel far to find players to fill out his roster, and he’s particularly excited about this year’s group from Lauderdale County.
“Hands down, this is the best Lauderdale County group to come to MCC in a long time,” Smith said. “Probably the last big group I got was maybe 2015 or 2016, and this group is better than that group. This one has more athletic, all-around great players. I expect them all to be a big part of the team, not just come in an be a number. They’re all winners, and they want to win, and it’s good that they want to come play for their hometown and help us win a championship.”
While they don’t all attend the same high school, the players expressed excitement to join one another at MCC, as they all know each other through soccer.
“While we were all growing up, we were playing together on travel teams, so I’m very excited to play with this group,” Pope said.
Said Cunningham, “We all know each other, and we’ve all grown up playing together and against each other, so I think it’ll be a really cool experience that we’re all going to come together and be on the same team.”
That familiarity was also a major factor in Wilson committing to MCC.
“I know a lot of girls that are going to MCC, and I play on a travel team now with a lot of them,” Wilson said. “That’s why I want to go to MCC, because it’s familiar, and I’ll know people close to home.”
