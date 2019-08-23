He’s back.
After a year’s absence on the sideline, Pete McCleskey is back as the head football coach at Kemper Academy. McCleskey retired after the 2017 season as head football coach and as an administrator.
Before retiring in 2017, McCleskey was head coach of the Rams for 30 years and led the school to its only MAIS eight-man state championship in 2010 and has made a few more playoff appearances in his tenure.
“It was kind of fun sitting in the bleachers and watching someone else sweat,” McCleskey said. “I missed being around the kids, doing what you need to do in certain and situations and just being around the game.”
In 2018 under Joe Wofford, the Rams went 3-7 overall and 2-4 in division play.This year, McCleskey honestly doesn’t know what to expect.
“I don’t know what I’ll have until we start practice on July 29. The kids will be new to me, and I’ll be new to them,” McCleskey said. “Offensively, it’ll be fun because we are still playing on a regular size, 100-yard field, so a 21-point lead is never safe to settle on because in this league, a lead like that won’t last long. A team can come back — and come back fast. Defensively, it’s a lot of ground to cover, so you will be in shape and well-conditioned. In eight-man, you have to be in shape. Even with a 10-minute clock, it’s a lot more running.”
Another big thing this year is realignment in the MAIS, which now consists of six classifications. MAIS Class 1A and 2A are the eight-man classes, which now consists of 28 teams. Kemper Academy is 2A and is the smallest school in that class.
“I’m not really excited about the reclassification,” McCleskey said. “There are some that are in eight-man that ... could still play regular 11-man football. I know what eight was for: It was for small schools that were struggling to play 11-man football. You want the kids to compete and the games to be competitive.”
The Rams will be in District 2-2A with Ben’s Ford (La.), Columbus Christian and Hebron Christian.
“The closest school in our division are 80-90 miles away, and another one is in Louisiana. You have to drive all over the state to be competitive, and that’s how I like it,” McCleskey said. “We should have a good group of seniors and a couple of good athletes, so we are hoping for the best.”
