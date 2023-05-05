Swimmers from around Mississippi and beyond will move to Meridian in the coming months to join Meridian Community College’s new swim team.
MCC administrators announced on Thursday that the Eagles will begin competing in the sport as a part of the National Junior College Athletic Association beginning in the fall.
“We’re proud to be a college that works hard to make good things happen,” MCC President Tom Huebner said. “Our plan, albeit bold, is to build a small squad this fall, and then watch it grow. Our belief is that our program will grow and it will become a flagship swimming program for students in the Southeastern United States.”
MCC now competes in 16 total NJCAA sports between its men’s and women’s teams. MCC is the 15th school to compete in NJCAA swimming, and it is the only school in Mississippi that currently has an NJCAA swimming program.
“Wade (Heggie) was really the only choice that made any sense to start this program,” MCC Athletic Director Sander Atkinson said. “Every team we have has a storied history and has had success at the highest levels of sport, and we truly believe that Wade and the support that the school’s going to provide will allow that to be the same case with swimming in the coming years.”
Heggie, who has worked as director of MCC’s fitness center since 2007, will coach the team. Heggie is Mississippi Swimming’s club development chair, and he previously served as safety chair, general chair and administrative vice chair for the organization. He received USA Swimming’s Outstanding Service Award in 2017.
“They want us to start in the fall of this year, so the emphasis now is just going out and recruiting, trying to find any swimmers from our state that want to come here, or anybody that’s throughout the U.S. also,” Heggie said.
