EDITOR'S NOTE — The original article failed to differentiate between the winners of the tournament and the winners of the post-tournament shootout. The article has been amended. We regret the error and are happy to set the record straight.
It took only the first hole to determine the shootout winner at Northwood Country Club Monday.
Todd Mathis sunk a birdie putt from around 18-20 feet, and after the tournament-winning team of Brady Lagendyk and Eli Mitchell each missed their putts that would have sent the shootout to a second hole, Mathis and partner Kevin Bounds were crowned winners of the shootout in the 2019 Jimmy Gamblin Labor Day Invitational.
“We had watched other players putt that same line; it was pretty obvious what the putt was going to do,” Mathis said. “So I was just trying to get the putt on the line and sent it to the hole.”
Playing in their first tournament together, Mathis and Bounds scored a 66 in the first round Sunday to lead their flight by one shot and tie for 26th overall out of 79 teams. To reach the shootout, the pair needed to win their flight in round two Monday, and while they ended up taking it by five strokes, they said they had no knowledge of how others were doing.
“We parred some birdie holes, and we were uncertain as to how everyone else was playing,” Mathis said. “We didn’t know what our score was until about two holes left.”
Mathis and Bounds birdied nine holes in round two and parred the other nine for a 62, adding up to a 128 two-day total on the 71-par course.
In the shootout, the two faced seven other flight-winning teams, including Lagendyk and Mitchell, a freshman and senior at Lamar School, who won the tournament by one stroke after leading the first round with a 58. The pair shot a 63 in round two for a tournament-best 121.
But it was ultimately Mathis who made a clutch putt from about 18-20 feet out on the par-4 hole to win the shootout for him and Bounds.
“It was really just trying to improve on what we did yesterday,” Bounds said of their performance Monday. “(We) made a lot of putts all day, and like I told (Mathis) on the way down (to the green), ‘We’ve been making putts all day, why stop now?’ And he made another putt.”
In addition to Mathis and Bounds being first-time winners of Northwood’s Labor Day tournament shootout, Lynne Arrington became the first woman to reach the shootout in the event’s 48-year history.
“For a club this old, and a tournament this old, to have that many firsts this year is pretty neat,” Northwood golf pro Tyler Daniels said.
Ed and Nick Brown, who won the tournament three straight times from 2005-07, also won their flight and reached the shootout. They scored a 65 and 61.
Clay and Matt Long earned the lowest score of day two with a 60 but lost in the championship flight to Lagendyk and Mitchell. Rob Wilder and Jarrod Moulds, who won the event in 2013, 2015 and 2016, finished behind them by one stroke with the help of Wilder’s hole-in-one on the second hole.
Daniels said this year’s tournament, with the talent and lack of rain, was another success.
“We really didn’t have any hiccups, which is always a plus,” he said. “We had some really solid golf from all the flights. The shootout was fun to watch.”
Mathis and Bounds said they’re obligated to come back next year.
“We have to defend,” Mathis said.
