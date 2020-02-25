COLLINSVILLE — Brett Mason and Zach Linton combined to throw six shutout innings for West Lauderdale as the Knights defeated Neshoba Central 10-0 in Tuesday night prep baseball action.
Mason got the start for West Lauderdale and gave up just one hit and three walks while striking out eight, and Linton pitched the remaining 1 2/3 innings, tallying four strikeouts.
“Both of them did a great job tonight,” Knights head coach Jason Smith said. “I was super proud of them throwing strikes and competing and doing what was necessary to give us a chance to win.”
The Knights scored first in the bottom of the second inning when JJ Rowcliff hit an RBI single to score Mason Willis. Later in the inning, Leighton Jennings smashed a two-run double to put West Lauderdale up 3-0.
In the bottom of the third inning, Cade Kennedy hit a two-run home run to extend the Knights’ lead to 5-0, and a squeeze bunt by Rowcliff scored Willis from third and made it 6-0 West Lauderdale. Linton later scored on an error to add another run to the Knights’ total going into the top of the fourth.
Neither team scored in the fourth, and Mason walked two Rocket batters in the top of the fifth with one out, prompting Smith to bring Linton on in relief. He struck out the next two hitters for Neshoba Central on six pitches, preserving the shutout.
“That was some good momentum for us to shut the door on them,” Smith said. “Zach hasn’t had a chance to pitch a lot through the years, but with this opportunity, he’s pitched extremely well, and we look forward to more opportunities that he’ll get to pitch this season.”
Linton tallied two more strikeouts in the top of the sixth, and West Lauderdale tacked on three more runs to trigger the 10-run mercy rule in the bottom of the frame. Braden Luke had an RBI double to make it 8-0 Knights, and Luke later scored on a wild pitch. Catcher Tanner Parker then connected on a walk-off single to send home Willis.
Luke and Willis both finished 2-for-4 with a double, and Jenkins doubled twice for West Lauderdale. Mason also had a double for the Knights.
Cade Hall’s double was Neshoba Central’s only hit of the night. Rockets starter Reid Hall lasted two innings, giving up six runs — two earned — on five hits while striking out three. Neshoba Central committed six errors in the game.
West Lauderdale (3-0) will play Northridge out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Friday at Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson. Neshoba Central (2-1) will play at Louisville Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.