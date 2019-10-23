Martavious Earl was more than thrilled to turn in his crutches.
After a hit to the hip in Meridian’s Week 2 game against Hancock that injured a growth plate, the Wildcats senior receiver was sidelined for two games and the practices in between.
“It was boring because I wanted to play so badly,” he said during Wednesday’s practice at Ray Stadium. “Every day when I was out here, I was like ‘Dang, I’ve got to sit out.’”
As Week 5 approached, Earl was given the go-ahead to return to competition, and said he was elated to be back. He did his best to keep his teammates’ heads held as high as possible as they jogged to the bench in 56- and 57-point losses in his absence from play, but much preferred to be among them on the field.
Wildcats head coach John Douglass said Earl’s return could’ve given the impression he was never out.
“He was ready to go. He didn’t miss a beat,” Douglass said. “A lot of times, when people come back from injuries, they’re not 100 percent or they’re not sure of their ability or the stability of the injury, but he jumped back in and caught a couple passes the very first game he was back, so there wasn’t any dropoff in execution or in the level of his play.”
Despite Earl missing two games, Douglass said he has consistently been a bright spot on the team this season and serves as a model player. In addition to his athletic abilities, Douglass called Earl a natural leader, saying teammates and classmates alike try to emulate him. He has an especially major influence on his fellow receivers.
“They definitely follow his lead as to where we’re going next, having our helmets on and being ready to go for the next drill,” he said. “He does a good job getting those guys where they need to be.”
One of those receivers, Matthew Sillimon, is Earl’s cousin and a sophomore on the Wildcats’ young team. He said Earl makes everyone give more effort, which has been evident since his return from injury.
“He started out-working everybody. He just started grinding, and it showed on the field when we got the ball off to him, and he made some plays,” Sillimon said. “He likes to push everybody, and he isn’t scared of any challenge either.”
Having been back in action for the last five games, Earl said he’s enjoyed hearing his name being roared out by Meridian’s eccentric PA announcer over his home venue, as he knows it amuses his mother and grandmother, who attend his games. He’s caught several passes in Meridian’s struggling 1-8 season but was instrumental in the Wildcats’ Week 1 victory over Northeast Lauderdale. With his team down 18-0 at halftime, Earl hauled in a 35-yard screen pass for a touchdown with less than five minutes left in the third quarter to get Meridian on the board and spark a 22-point comeback.
He said in addition to his on-field role, he has also tried to enlist the help of other students to join the squad. He said his leadership comes out of a necessity to try and keep the team morale high.
“If we don’t have a leader, if somebody doesn’t step up, nobody will care about playing,” he said. “When one of us gets down, all of us get down, so If I don’t keep working hard, everybody’s going to give up.”
Earl tries to drive his teammates to improve, he said, which includes Sillimon. With three games left in his high school career, he wants to leave a lasting impression.
“If I don’t catch the ball, I’ll push myself to catch the next one, and the next one and the next one. If it’s coming toward me, I’m going to go get it,” he said. “I’m not perfect. I don’t catch every ball, but when I do catch them, it makes me feel good, so I push (Sillimon) to do the same things I do. I tell him to go home and practice.”
Sillimon said his relative has taught him much about football and the wide receiver position, and his absence next year will be felt.
“He’ll be missed a lot from me, that’s my big cousin. But he’ll be missed by the whole team because he brings energy to the team,” he said. “He doesn’t get down, he keeps pushing. Even when he was hurt, he was at the game on the sideline cheering us on.”
