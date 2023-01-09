The Board of Trustees of Meridian Public School District met briefly Monday afternoon for a special called meeting to discuss the next football coach for Meridian High.
MHS has announced Marcus Boyles as the new head football coach of the Meridian High School Wildcats. Boyles brings 31 years of experience.
“Today is a new beginning for our football program, and we couldn’t be more excited for our student-athletes, parents and community,” said MHS Athletic Director Cheyenne Trussell.
Boyles served as athletic director and head football coach in Petal for nine years and head football coach in Wayne County for 11 years.
Boyles’ winning record began as head coach at Taylorsville in 1993 as he led his teams to two state championships and a state runner-up appearance in his first five years. His record at Taylorsville was 67-4. After leaving Taylorsville, Boyles served as Pearl High School’s head football coach for two years.
Boyles’ coaching career includes 294 wins and 71 losses. His teams have played nine times in the state championship game, winning five championships. His coaching career makes him one of the winningest football coaches in Mississippi high school history.
“Coach Boyles has the passion, experience and knowledge necessary to move the football program forward,” said Amy Carter, Superintendent of Meridian Public School District. “He will build leaders on and off the field and in and outside the classroom as well.”
Coach Boyles will be formally introduced in a press conference at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in the Multipurpose Building on the campus of Meridian High School.
