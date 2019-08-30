Micah Wood was 10 of 14 in passing for 222 yards as Russell Christian Academy rolled past Meadowview Christian 51-0 in Friday night ACEA eight-man football action.
Caleb Taylor had 145 yards receiving, while Destin Lea led the Warriors in rushing with 89 yards. On defense, Carter Phillips tallied 10 tackles, and Aaron Brinson chipped in with six tackles. John Benny Jones finished with five tackles.
The Warriors (3-0) will travel to Victory Christian next week.
