After taking a break from soccer, Candice Maloney and Tyler Germany are getting back into the game.
Maloney, who previously coached the Northeast Lauderdale girls soccer team from 2015-17, will take the reins of the Lady Trojans again. Tyler Germany, who coached soccer at Meridian High School from 2014-19, will be the new boys head coach. Maloney replaces Brant Cunningham, while Germany replaces Leon Powell.
Following the 2017 season, Maloney stepped down as girls head coach in anticipation of having another child, and she’s happy to be back coaching the sport she loves at her alma mater.
“I was kind of torn when I gave it up several years ago, but I was in a spot where I knew I was going to be home more,” Maloney explained. “My son is now 2 1/2, so now feels like the right time to get back into it.”
Maloney coached cross country at Northeast Lauderdale in the meantime and also refereed in soccer. She keeps up with other sports at the school, too, and part of what makes her excited to coach soccer again is having a positive effect on more of the school’s athletes.
“Student-athletes are big here, and I want to impact them any way I can,” Maloney said.
A 2006 graduate of Northeast Lauderdale, Maloney played for the Lady Trojans from 2004-06 and said one of the things she’s most anticipating is coaching a former classmate’s daughter who is now old enough to play for the high school team.
“I’m looking forward to coaching not just her but the whole team,” Maloney said. “Northeast is like a family; it’s like home to me.”
Germany split time as a boys assistant coach, girls head coach and boys head coach at MHS but hasn’t coached in the high school ranks for a couple of seasons now.
“I’m excited about it,” Germany said. “I took a two-year break from high school, so I’m looking forward to getting back into it.”
He hasn’t been away from soccer entirely, however, as Germany has coach a travel team in the meantime.
“I coach a couple of the kids from my travel team who are already on Northeast’s roster, and I think we can do some good things there,” Germany said.
Outside of those players, Germany said he’s not very familiar with the Trojans’ roster, but it wasn’t just the players that drew him to Northeast Lauderdale.
“I’m looking forward to learning,” Germany said. “I hear we’re going to be fairly young. I know it’s a great school, and they have a great administrative staff in (principal Josh) Herrington and (athletic director and basketball coach Lewis) Lightsey.”
