The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools’ spring sports season has officially been canceled.
All spring sports in the MAIS, such as baseball, tennis and golf, have been suspended since early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday evening, the official Twitter handle of the MAIS sent out a statement from executive director Shane Blanton confirming that spring sports seasons would not resume. The statement also left the door open for summer sports activities among member schools depending on local authorities’ allowances for such activities.
“The MAIS Athletics and Activities Commission has canceled all remaining championship events for the 2019-20 school year because of the COVID-19 economic shutdown,” the statement read. “Nevertheless, it reminds member schools that as local orders permit, teams may practice and scrimmage, as well as compete against each other as per normal summer guidelines.”
Area MAIS institutions include Lamar, Kemper Academy and Newton County Academy.
