The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools posted on its website Tuesday a list of guidelines for the 2020-21 school year as member schools begin summer workouts for fall sports.
Titled “Return to Competition Safety Guidelines,” the release outlines a plan for teams to return “to athletic activities with a common-sense approach to ensure safety at the competition sites.” It also allows schools to add their own safety guidelines to practice amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the cancelation of spring sports in the MAIS.
Coaches and players are asked to physically distance themselves from one another during pre-game meetings, and no pre- or post-game handshakes will be allowed. A maximum of 20 people may stand in the designated team area, while other athletes and coaches must remain outside said area. Water coolers are prohibited, and players are asked to be responsible for their own hydration. The team area must be sanitized before and after each game, and players and coaches must exit the athletic facilities as soon as possible once competition has ended.
For patrons and spectators, the MAIS recommends schools charge a team gate fee prior to games rather than individual fees, and fans are asked to sit the health-expert recommend 6 feet apart. Families may sit together as long as they don’t number more than 20, and spectators are asked to leave the athletic facilities immediately following games.
Game officials are asked to physically distance when possible, and while pre-game meetings are allowed, handshakes are prohibited. Concessions workers must wear masks and gloves, and schools must provide sanitation stations to make available to patrons.
The release also gave additional guidelines, which can be viewed here.
