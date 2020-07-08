The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools Executive Board announced in a release Wednesday guidelines for reopening campuses and start dates for athletic competition.
According to the release, the executive board adapted its protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Mississippi Department of Health. The rules encourage member schools to be open and fully functional, but that they may follow local county or parish restrictions.
“...these guidelines provide a minimum standard for member institutions to operate fully and safely and to engage in interscholastic athletic competition according to the normal schedule for play,” the release reads.
Girls soccer, fast-pitch softball and volleyball are allowed to play games beginning July 31, while the first date for football games is Aug. 21. Teams have been permitted to practice and conduct workouts since the week of May 25.
Additionally, schools can choose to withdraw from athletic competition without fear of losing their membership in the MAIS, and that those that continue to compete will do so in accordance with the organization’s “longstanding policies and rules.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.