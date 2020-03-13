Spring sports are still on for area Mississippi private schools, at least for now, but Russell Christian Academy’s athletic activities have been suspended until at least April 5.
Shane Adams, athletic director at Lamar, said Friday afternoon that spring sports will still be played in the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools for the immediate future following a conference call by the MAIS at 10 a.m. Friday morning to discuss its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While serving concessions are prohibited at MAIS sporting events for the time being, Adams said the association approved the continuation of baseball games, golf and tennis matches and track and field meets.
“It’s all outside, and it’s not like the big venues,” Adams said. “They do want to limit interaction as much as possible like with food prep and that type of stuff, which is why there are no concessions.”
In addition, Adams said coaches have been instructed to stress basic hygiene rules to their athletes.
“Eliminate handshakes, cover your cough and if you feel sick you have to tell someone — and you’re out,” Adams explained. “Wash your hands as often as possible.”
Andy Braddock, RCA’s athletic director, said the Alabama Independent School Association, in which RCA competes in all non-football sports, had a meeting Thursday and decided to suspend all athletic activities of its member institutions until April 5. School athletic directors were informed of that decision Friday.
“I’m very disappointed, like a lot of parents and athletes are,” Braddock said. “It’s a spring sport, and a lot of kids work year-round for just one sport, baseball or softball. If we suspend two weeks, what’s stopping us from suspending it more?”
The AISA is scheduled to assess the situation in early April and decide whether spring sports will resume or if the suspension will be extended, Braddock said. He isn’t happy about the decision but ultimately backs the AISA’s call.
“I never thought in my life I would see March Madness cancelled,” Braddock said. “If something is indoors, like in a gym where everyone is packed together, maybe I could see that, but with outside sports I think we’re getting a little carried away. … I’m sure all this will work out in good time and it’ll be business as usual.”
With RCA set to resume school next week following spring break, Braddock said practices for spring sports will still take place, as he doesn’t want the teams to be unprepared in early April if the AISA elects to resume spring sports. Athletes have gone from high fives and handshakes to bumping elbows, Braddock said, and the coaches have expressed to players the importance of good hygiene.
“If school is in, we’ll keep practicing,” Braddock said.
Adams said the top priority of the MAIS is the safety of its students.
“It’s like any other situation, you err on the side of caution,” Adams said. “I’d rather be wrong on this side of things than wrong on the other side.”
Due to the fluid nature of the COVID-19 outbreak, the decision to continue spring sports by the MAIS could be revisited.
