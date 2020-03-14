EDITOR'S NOTE — This is an update from Friday's story.
Spring sports are on hold for now at area private schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russell Christian Academy Athletic Director Andy Braddock confirmed Friday the Alabama Independent School Association, in which RCA competes in all non-football sports, decided to suspend all athletic activities of its member institutions until April 5. Lamar Athletic Director Shane Adams said in a text message the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools is also suspending spring sports.
“(The) MAIS just extended spring break for a week and suspended all activities for the week,” the text read.
That suspension includes both games and practices, and Adams said the decision will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.
Saturday afternoon, the official Newton County Academy athletics Twitter acccount sent a tweet confirming the MAIS’s cancellations.
“Due to the COVID-19 virus, the MAIS has recommended that all MAIS schools close, and that all sports and school activities be canceled, for the week of March 16th,” the tweet said. “NCA will comply with their recommendation and close schools during this period.”
The AISA is scheduled to assess the situation in early April and decide whether spring sports will continue or if the suspension will be extended, Braddock said.
RCA was set to resume school this week following last week’s spring break, but a tweet by RCA’s official Twitter handle Saturday confirmed the school would be closed March 16-20. All sports practices at RCA for this week were subsequently cancelled.
Lamar announced on its official Instagram account Saturday it would also be closed this week and resume school March 23.
