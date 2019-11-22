ENTERPRISE — Of the eight teams left heading into the Class 2A quarterfinals, Enterprise was the only one that lost more games than it won a year ago.
After a 1-11 season in 2018, the Bulldogs flipped the script this year and achieved an 11-1 record, including two playoff victories, before facing Scott Central Friday night.
On its home turf, Enterprise’s impressive turnaround season ended at the hands of the Rebels, who took advantage of its physically superior ground game, which earned more than 500 yards, to book a spot in the semifinals with a 48-0 win.
Head coach Kelly Jimmerson told his players after the game to keep their heads up.
“We had a great year. We can’t let one game define us,” he said. “I’m very proud of where we started to where we are now. I don’t know how many people can say they went from 1-11 to 11-2. This is something we build on.”
For the first time all season, the Bulldogs failed to score, picking up only seven first downs. Their closest chance for points came at the end of the first half when they brought the ball down to the 13-yard line off four positive scrambles by quarterback Derryon Gray. Gray was sacked on third and 4, however, and the clock expired before Enterprise (11-2) could get off a final play.
Gray was 1-for-2 in the air for 5 yards and ran for 28 yards on six carries in one half of play, and Desmond Forthner had 20 yards on nine carries. Five different players ran the ball before subs were put in for the Bulldogs, who finished with 123 yards of offense.
“We’re looking to throw any time we drop back,” Jimmerson said. “(Gray) always has that option to take off and run if he wants to. He made some plays with his feet tonight, but (Scott Central) did a great job covering us up.”
Fumbles also plagued Enterprise, which put the ball on the ground four times. A fumble on the first drive of the game, recovered by the Bulldogs, stopped them short of the first down and forced them to punt. The Rebels then executed an eight-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a 17-yard touchdown run by quarterback Treyon Wash. Wash then threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Javarious Mcbeath to put Scott Central (11-2) up 14-0 early in the second quarter.
After a 33-yard touchdown run by Elijah Robinson, Enterprise lost a fumble from its own 28 on its next possession. Two plays later, Jabrelynn Vivians scored on a 21-yard run to give Scott Central a 28-0 lead at halftime.
The Rebels went on offense to start the third quarter, and after bringing a recovered onside kick to the opposing 39, Lajavis Patrick ran for a 29-yard touchdown.
On the Bulldogs’ first drive of the second half, Gray fumbled while being sacked on second and 15 from his own 31. Scott Central recovered, then scored an 11-yard rushing touchdown from Jalen Wells.
Backup QB Jackie Donald added one final score on a 1-yard rush in the final period.
“We struggled to tackle,” Jimmerson said. “Turning the ball over a bunch of times on offense, giving them the short field, that doesn’t help.”
The Rebels ended with 509 yards rushing. Wells ran for 89 yards on eight carries, Patrick earned 69 yards on six carries and Wash added 67 yards rushing along with 2-for-4 passing for 26 yards. Donald ran for 53 yards in relief under center. Scott Central will play Taylorsville (13-1) in the 2A semifinals next week.
Enterprise loses just two seniors to graduation next spring in Kaleb Pritchett and Brandon Buckley.
