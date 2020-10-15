After a long wait, welterweight boxer Charles Harris finally has a fight lined up. He’s just hoping it’ll come to fruition.
The Macon native signed a professional boxing deal back in the spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic has kept him from entering the ring since then. Now, Harris said he’s been able to secure a bout with Marsellos Wilder, the younger brother of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. The match will take place whenever the elder Wilder has his rematch with Tyson Fury, who beat Deontay Wilder in February.
Originally, Wilder-Fury part three was scheduled for Dec. 19 in Las Vegas, but a report by ESPN said those plans seem to have fallen apart, which means it’s a waiting game not just for the two heavyweights, but for Harris as well.
“Whenever Wilder-Fury happens, Marsellos will be on that card, so that’s my next fight,” said Harris, who lives in Tuscaloosa and trains in Columbus. Harris added that there’s uncertainty surrounding whether or not Wilder-Fury will happen, but if it does, he and the other scheduled undercards will be informed.
Unable to fight matches during the pandemic, Harris said he’s been doing his best to stay in shape while both promoting himself and waiting on the birth of his first child.
“I’ve just been working out, eating right, just doing the normal stuff that you’re supposed to do like running and keeping my body in good shape,” Harris said.
Taking a cue from his younger brother, Walter, Harris said he picked up boxing during his early high school years and fell in love with the sport. Now, he’s trying to make a name for himself, and he’s hoping being an undercard on a potential Wilder-Fury part three will help him accomplish that goal.
“It’ll be a great look for me,” Harris said, “and fighting (Wilder’s) younger brother will be an even better look, especially if I win.”
For any fans following him in Mississippi, Harris said he hopes to inspire others by sticking with something he loves.
“Dreams come true when you really work for it,” Harris said. “When you stay humble, anything is possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.