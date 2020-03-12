The Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges announced Thursday that all athletic activities have been suspended through Mar. 30 due to the continued spread of COVID-19.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported its first preemptive case of the coronavirus Wednesday evening.
Activities include games, practices, workouts and all other team-related events. A conference call of athletic directors and MACJC Commissioner Steven B. Martin took place Thursday morning, followed by a meeting of the schools’ presidents in which the arrangement was voted on and approved.
The MACJC includes East Mississippi Community College, East Central Community College and Meridian Community College.
“It was just the best decision for our association,” East Mississippi Community College Athletic Director Sharon Thompson said. “It’s a very difficult decision, just all of a sudden canceling your practices and your spring games, but it’s the right decision.”
East Central Community College Athletic Director Paul Nixon said “all available options will be explored” after Mar. 30 as the next 18 days progress, options that include resuming the spring sports season, extending the suspension or canceling the remainder of the season altogether.
The National Junior College Athletic Association, which announced Thursday the Division I and Division II men’s and women’s basketball national championships will be postponed until April, sent out a release earlier in the week stating each region and conference can make its own decisions on how to proceed with its spring sports. The NJCAA could make its own ruling, however, which will supersede all region and conference moves.
“I’m very disappointed for our student-athletes that were in season — our softball team is having a great season, our baseball team is doing well also — but at the same time we understand that these decisions are being made based on life and death situations, not based on athletic matters,” Nixon said.
Meridian Community College head golf coach Ronnie Key said he’s confident the right decisions will be made moving forward.
“We’ll have to make some decisions as a conference later about what we’re going to do, if we’re able to play in April or if we’re not able to play in April,” Key said. “I just hope things work out, and I know the powers that be will do what they need to do to keep everybody safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.