The NJCAA national soccer tournaments are now guaranteed to have a MACJC representative every year.
Schools with men’s and women’s soccer programs that are governed by the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges, including East Central Community College and Meridian Community College, will now compete in the newly formed Division II. The NJCAA originally had a Division I and Division III only, until it created a Division II in January 2019 through a member declaration process and established it for the start of the 2020-21 academic year.
The shift means that the winner of the Region 23 postseason tournament will now gain automatic entry into the national tournament. In previous years, the conference champion had to compete in a district game or play-in match to reach the national bracket.
“With the automatic bid, whoever gets it is going to earn it. With the 11-team league we’re in, it’s going to be brutal just playing conference games. I think that’s a reward that some of these teams should’ve had over the last few years,” East Central women’s soccer head coach Ryan Joiner said. “I think there’s been teams over the last five to seven years that would’ve won some games at the national tournament.”
ECCC and MCC’s participation in Division II, with other schools outside of the MACJC joining them, also creates equal opportunities in scholarships and recruiting. Before the formation of Division II, the Warriors and Eagles competed as Division I members but fell under the Division II rules that other sports are governed by, despite there not being a Division II for soccer. While Division I schools had the benefit of being able to offer prospects full scholarships, including tuition, room and board, fees, books and up to $250 in course-required supplies and transportation costs, East Central and MCC could only offer the cost of tuition, books, fees and up to $250 in course-required supplies.
Now, all MACJC institutions and their opponents will be subject to the same recruiting rules and scholarships available.
“By and large, I’m ecstatic about it,” East Central men’s soccer head coach Kenneth Thompson said. “It’s something that has needed to be done because now the playing field is level. D-II will be a great thing for the (MACJC). It will give our teams an opportunity to compete at the national level and promote Mississippi soccer that people haven’t been able to see at the national level.”
Thompson added that winning a state championship by claiming the Region 23 championship used to be the main goal of the season, as advancing through or even reaching the national tournament proved highly difficult against the competition and their D-I resources. Now his squad has the chance for success beyond the Magnolia State.
Mike Smith, MCC women’s soccer head coach, said programs in the state will become a dominant force.
“Mississippi soccer is going to be right up there at the top of Division II soccer, because our league has come a long way over the last 10 years,” Smith said. “We’ve had some really good players in this league, and I’m excited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.