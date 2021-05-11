JACKSON – Another week, another honor for Jones College’s Nia Luckett.
Luckett, a freshman from Philadelphia, has been named the MACCC Pitcher of the Week for the fourth time this season.
Luckett had a dominating performance in last week’s conference tournament at Fulton. She pitched four complete games, allowing just two earned runs in 26 innings pitched. She walked seven and struck out 38 as Jones College went 4-0 and won its seventh conference championship in nine seasons.
She started it off with a 9-0, five-inning win over Northeast Mississippi. She gave up just two hits and struck out eight vs. the Tigers.
In a 2-0 win over No. 3 Mississippi Gulf Coast, Luckett struck out 16 and gave up just three hits. In a 6-2 victory over No. 2 Itawamba, Luckett gave up two runs, four hits and struck out eight.
To cap off the week, Luckett gave up six hits and struck out six as the Bobcats beat Itawamba 4-0 in the championship game.
At the plate, she batted .333 (4-for-12) with four runs scored.
Luckett has won nine straight starts and is now 13-4 on the season.
The second-ranked Bobcats will open play in the Region 23 Tournament at LSU Eunice vs. Northwest Mississippi at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
