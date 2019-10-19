COLLINSVILLE — They are the defending state champions for a reason.
Behind the always stiff defense and a strong running game, Louisville was able to shut out West Lauderdale 12-0 in a matchup of two teams that entered the game with unblemished Region 4-4A records.
“We knew coming into this one it was going to be a dog fight, and West Lauderdale has a good football team,” Louisville first-year head coach Tyrone Shorter said. “We didn’t play our best on offense tonight, but the defense tonight came up huge.”
The Wildcat defense was as good as advertise, holding West Lauderdale to 153 yards of total offense, including 66 yards rushing. Louisville also had an interception and forced the Knights to the turn ball over on downs on twice in the second half, including West Lauderdale’s final drive at the Wildcat 47-yard line.
“We had a great game plan for tonight, and we bent but didn’t break,” Shorter said. “We kept it together, and they came up big for us tonight on several occasions.”
Louisville scored on their second drive of the game with 9:08 left in the second quarter as quarterback Bryandrea Shumaker scored from 1 yard out on a quarterback sneak to give the Wildcats a 6-0 lead.
Louisville then scored on its first drive of the second half as Jaquez Thames scampered to the end zone from 30 yards out to go up 12-0 with 8:50 left in the third quarter.
“Give their defensive line credit, they did some things up front to confuse us, but we were able to run the ball enough to get the job done,” Shorter said. “They did a good job of taking away our passing game, and they weren’t allowing us to get behind them, so we took what they gave us. We are in the driver’s seat for the divisional title, but we just have to continue to get better and know what’s ahead of us and finish.”
Micheal Foster led the Louisville (7-2, 3-0) rushing attack with 107 yards on 25 carries. Shumaker added 49 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown and also went 6-of-10 passing for 59 yards.
“We couldn’t do what we wanted to on offense, but we did what we had to do, and this was a good team win for us,” Shumaker said. “Their defense is really good, and the running game was there and got better as the game went on, but the passing game wasn’t, so we have to get better.”
West Lauderdale did its part holding Louisville to just 263 yards of total offense.
Eli Bryan had 87 yards passing for the Knights (5-4, 2-1).
“We came up short, but I’m proud of the kids for how they performed against a team like that,” West Lauderdale coach Brock Clay said. “They have a lot of guys on defense that’ll be playing on Saturdays, and we couldn’t get into a rhythm on offense, and that’s all to their credit. We’re playing for home field now for the No. 2 seed.”
