It couldn’t have started better for Northeast Lauderdale, but the positive momentum didn’t last long against MHSAA Class 4A powerhouse Louisville Friday night.
After failing to score on their opening drive, the Trojans’ DeOndray Harris scooped up a bad snap by the Wildcats on the ensuing possession, setting up Northeast on the Louisville 41. On the very next play, Northeast’s Joquavious Spinks carried the ball in from 41 yards out to give his team a 7-0 lead.
It was all Wildcats after that, though, as Louisville scored five unanswered touchdowns — four in the second quarter — to win 35-7 in both teams’ Region 4-4A opener.
“Obviously, that was very difficult to overcome,” Northeast head coach Glen Sanders said of the four second-quarter touchdowns. “We kind of got out-physicaled at that point, and they made it tough on us trying to do anything we wanted to do offensively. Defensively, I thought we played hard and got after it and made some good plays, but then we’d give up a big play. They have a really good football team, and we just have to learn from it.”
Michael Foster scored the Wildcats’ first touchdown on a 2-yard run with 11:08 left in the second quarter to tie the game 7-7, and Louisville took the lead for good on a 4-yard run by Foster with 6:46 to go before the half. Louisville scored its third touchdown on a 20-yard pass from senior Bryandrea Shumaker, and Shumaker also had a 13-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes in the second to give his team a 28-7 lead at intermission.
Louisville scored on its opening possession in the third quarter on a 4-yard carry by Jaquez Thames to make it 35-7 Wildcats.
Foster had 119 of his team’s 269 rushing yards on 13 carries, and Thames added 63 yards on eight rushes. The Wildcats were 11 of 22 in passing for 191 yards and a touchdown, with Shumaker finishing 9-for-16 with 164 of those yards.
The Wildcats had 21 first downs in the game but were also penalized 11 times for minus 95 yards. Louisville head coach Tyrone Shorter said the mental miscues had to be cleaned up, but he was proud of the way his players fought through those mistakes to take control of the game in the second quarter.
“We started off fast but then got some penalties that kind of set us back, but once we settled down I thought our guys played really well in all three phases of the ball game,” Shorter said. “I like the way we handled adversity. They came out and scored first, but our kids didn’t fold or hang their heads. They bounced back, and we made some corrections, and I like the way we came out after they scored first.”
Spinks tallied 136 yards rushing on 18 attempts, and Michael McClinton finished with 16 yards on nine rushes. The Trojans had just 114 total rushing yards and were 0-for-2 in passing.
Northeast was without a handful of starters due to injury, making an already difficult game even more of an uphill battle.
“We started the game with what would be considered our No. 3 quarterback,” Sanders explained. “Tonight, we had three or four more guys go out, and right now it looks like they probably won’t play next week. We’re just really banged up, but we’ll go to work Monday and plug some new guys in.”
Louisville (5-1, 1-0) will host Choctaw Central (3-3, 1-0) next week for homecoming, and Shorter said it was nice to get the team’s first divisional win in the first week of 4-4A competition.
“You want to win that first division game,” Shorter said. “You get that first one, and you’re kind of in the driver’s seat. You win a couple more, and you’re automatically in the playoffs, so that first district game is very important, and I’m glad we got this one out of the way.”
Northeast Lauderdale (2-5, 0-1) will play at Leake Central (3-4, 0-1) next week.
