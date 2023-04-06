Northeast Lauderdale chose to inject some new blood into the Trojans’ coaching staff with the recent hire of Meridian native Luke Lott. Lott, who is set to graduate from Mississippi State University in May, is a West Lauderdale alumnus, but he is ready to join the rival Trojans.
“I'm excited,” Lott said. “I'm ready to come back home. I'm ready to get some work done, and I'm ready to see what we can accomplish.”
Lott will lead Northeast’s boys soccer team and one of the Trojans’ powerlifting teams, and he will also serve as an assistant football coach under the recently-promoted John Douglass.
Lott played soccer for most of his life before suiting up for the Knights when he was in high school, and he said he still watches a lot of soccer. He said there are some aspects of the sport that he needs to work on, but he is completely confident in his tactical knowledge.
“If I told you I was 100% confident, I’d be lying to you,” Lott said. “There’s obviously going to be some tangibles that I have to figure out, just as my players are going to have to figure out, but I can tell you this; we’re going to be the hardest-working team in the state, and we’re going to be the most endurance-ready team in the state.”
Lott does not know what his role with the football team will be, but he said he’d like to coach the defensive linemen while also training players in the weight room. Lott played on the defensive line for the Knights. He also does not know whether he will be involved with the girls or boys powerlifting team.
Off the field, Lott will teach family consumer science, childhood development and nutrition and wellness. He said he chose Northeast Lauderdale because he felt a family atmosphere at Northeast the second he walked in the door.
“From the administration down to the teachers and custodians, everybody I met there, it was just a straight up family,” Lott said. “When they say the Trojan army is strong, they really mean it, and I’m excited to be a Trojan.”
Lott may be heading to a rival school, where he will regularly compete against his high school alma mater, but he said there’s no love lost when it comes to his old coaches at West Lauderdale.
“No love lost,” Lott said. “I still love all my coaches that were over there, but it’s going to be fun to show them what they taught me.”
