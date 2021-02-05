It was a devastating loss, the kind that sticks with you for a while.
It’s what fueled the Clarkdale boys soccer team this year, and it’s helped get them all the way to the MHSAA Class I state championship game, in which they’ll face off against St. Andrew’s Episcopal at 2 p.m. Saturday at Clinton High School.
Last year, the Bulldogs lost to Sacred Heart 2-1 in overtime in the state semifinal round, and head coach Luke Smith said the way the game played out was still fresh on his mind.
“It was about two minutes left in the second 10-minute overtime (period), and they just got behind us and made a good play,” Smith said. “I thought we had the save, but the guy just had a really good finish. It was awful. We were all miserable. I didn’t make the guys do their post-game duties and just told them to go home and I would take care of it.”
In their next team meeting, Smith addressed his returning players and made it clear the expectations for this year would exceed those of last year, and his players followed through with that mandate by beating Resurrection Catholic 7-2 on Tuesday to advance past the semifinal round.
“I don’t think very many people outside of our program expected us to get that far last year,” Smith said. “We knew we could, but once we got there and lost in that fashion I told them to remember that night and remember how it felt, so that when we got there this year we could use that to push us to train a little harder throughout the season and come out with a win in that game.”
Senior defender Walker Rhoads recalled how intense last year’s semifinal game was, making the last-second loss all the more devastating.
“Everyone was so heartbroken to have worked so hard just to stop at the South State championship,” Rhoads said. “(Winning Tuesday) took me by surprise, I’m not going to lie. Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it, because we got to South State last year, and you question what’s going to happen this year and are we going to make it or not. Then when you do your best and you make it, it was amazing.”
Remembering the disappointment, Rhoads said he and his teammates were laser-focused and determined not to be eliminated in the semifinals again.
“We had our goals set and the achievements we wanted to make,” Rhoads said. “We were on the ride of our life.”
Clarkdale may have snuck up on some teams last year, but Smith said there was never any doubt this year about this team’s potential from inside the school.
“As far as around the state, we still play pretty good teams,” Smith said. “We play Florence every year, Starkville and Brandon this year, and I can’t speak for them and what they thought of us, but I know the first time I met with them our expectation was to get to and win a state championship, so we’ve had that expectation on ourselves.”
Sophomore Ethan Johnson said one of the fun parts about this season was showing other Mississippi teams that last year’s run wasn’t a fluke.
“I think everyone knew we were going to be pretty good, but we definitely surprised some people,” Johnson said. “It’s just amazing.”
Now the team wants to finish the year on a high note, and Rhoads said the state championship game berth is something the entire school is talking about.
“It’s been a big deal,” Rhoads said. “All the teachers and school staff have been supportive. I’ve had teachers and even principals tell us they’re rooting for us. This is my fifth year that I’ve been here, and about four years ago, I never would have expected to get to the South State championship, but once I got on the team about two or three years back and started seeing how everything worked, we’ve definitely taken a big leap since then.”
It’s the first time for the program to make it to a state championship game, and Johnson said the significance of what it would mean to the school to win state isn’t lost on him or his teammates.
“It would mean everything,” Johnson said. “Bringing that ring home, it would change the community, change everything.”
While making it to the championship round is cause for celebration, Smith said the job isn’t finished just because they went farther in the playoffs than last year’s team.
“A lot of people in the community are seeing the impact that this has, and I think they’re starting to realize that to be the first team in school history to do something is a really big deal, and our goal is not just to be the first team to get to state but to win it, too,” Smith said. “Even though it’s been fun celebrating getting there, they know and I’ve been preaching to them that it’s not the end goal.”
