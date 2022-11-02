Yarbrough leads Meridian over Gulfport 55-50

Meridian High boys coach Ron Norman relied on Javion Yarbrough to contribute as a sophomore last year.
Now, Norman is counting on Yarbrough to be a leader on the court, and the junior is already coming up big for his team.
Meridian (2-0) topped Gulfport (2-1) 55-50 at home on Tuesday, and Yarbrough put up 23 points in the contest. He made eight baskets, including a 3-pointer, and added six free throws.
Yarbrough did not make a field goal in the final quarter, but he came up big at the foul line in the fourth. The junior hit two free throws with 4:31 left in the game to put the Wildcats up 46-44, and he hit two more to extend Meridian’s lead to 53-50 with 11 seconds to play.
Norman is also looking to seniors Jamire Clayton and Tamarion Jones to lead his team, but he said Yarbrough is already the ultimate leader on the court.
“Leader. Winner,” Norman said of Yarbrough. “We stuck him in the fire last year as a sophomore, and now he’s taking ownership of this team.”
Clayton contributed 12 points, while Devin Portis finished with 14, including two 3-pointers in the final quarter that helped the Wildcats keep pace with the Admirals.
Norman said it was difficult for his team to rebound against the giants in Gulfport’s frontcourt, but the Admirals’ size did not dissuade the Wildcats from attacking the basket on offense.
“I think we played well. That’s one of the best teams in the state, probably going to be a contender for 6A state champion. That’s a really good Gulfport team,” Norman said. “We guard, we play hard. We’re not in any rankings, we don’t have any players to watch, but our kids believe in themselves here in Meridian.”
