The West Lauderdale Knights ended the regular season with a 3-0 win over the Meridian Wildcats at home on Tuesday. The Wildcats chased the Knights throughout each set, but West Lauderdale came away with 25-21, 25-17 and 25-16 wins in their second sweep of Meridian this season.
The Knights won the match, but coach Doug Everett said they have some areas to improve on before they move onto playoff matches. The Knights had 14 total service errors on the night.
“Honestly, we didn’t play very good tonight and it was really frustrating. I asked the girls to play like they need to play next Tuesday when we start the playoff game, and I don’t think they did that. We’ve got a lot higher level to go to than what we showed tonight for sure,” Everett said. “We can’t win a playoff game missing that many serves, and we passed really really poorly. If we play like we did tonight, we’ll get bounced quick.”
Senior libero Kennedy Franklin echoed Everett’s comments on the Knights’ passing.
“I did think our passes could be a little better so that we can run our offense more and spread out our offense, not just go to one person every single time,” Franklin said.
Everett highlighted Olivia Miles as an example of solid passing and serving. Miles finished the match with eight kills, four digs, two assists and an ace.
“(Miles) hit some sets that were really tight to the net, and she still hit them very hard,” Everett said.
The Knights may have had some miscues at the service line and in the passing game, but the team’s chemistry is tight heading into playoffs.
“We go out to team dinners all the time, so we’re really close,” Franklin said. “I feel like we have a really good connection on the court, and that helped us win tonight.”
One of the most important parts of team chemistry is strong leadership, which the Knights get from seniors Nadia Stout and Franklin.
“We’ve got a really young team. We’ve got four freshman that play a lot of time out there, so I need two people on the court that don’t mind hurting everybody’s feelings,” Everett said. “If I tell Kennedy or Nadia that I need something done, they do it right then. They don’t ask questions, they don’t care whose feelings it hurts, and you need leadership like that that’s willing to sometimes be the bad guy, and they’ve been willing to do that.”
Franklin put up 15 receptions, five digs and two assists on Tuesday. She now has over 200 digs and 500 receptions on the season. Everett said Franklin has been an anchor on the Knights’ defense all season long.
“We could not be where we are without Kennedy,” Everett said. “There were a couple of times tonight where she was in the back left and she passed the ball to the front right. She saw the play happening, she saw nobody was going to get the ball, so she just made a last-second decision to run up there and pass it. She’s always in the right spot, so she knows where she’s supposed to be on the court, and she’s there and she stays really disciplined.”
Stout leads the Knights with 91 aces on the season. She racked up six more aces on Tuesday while also earning three kills.
“Nadia is only playing right side right now, but she can pass, she can set, she can hit. She’s in the top-10 in aces in the state right now for all classes,” Everett said. “She’s got a great serve. She’s just a really solid all-around player, not to mention all the things that she does off the court.”
