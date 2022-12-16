West Lauderdale trounces Clarkdale

West Lauderdale’s boys basketball team cruised to a 62-27 home victory over Clarkdale after the girls team defeated the Bulldogs 56-31 on Thursday night.
West Lauderdale girls 56, Clarkdale girls 31
The Clarkdale Bulldogs were unable to finish many of their offensive possessions in the first half. West Lauderdale jumped out to a 23-6 lead before entering halftime up 28-11.
Defensive effort was the difference maker in this game. West Lauderdale coach Matt Lum said defensive pressure and generating turnovers allowed the Knights’ offense to get in rhythm, while Clarkdale coach Cindy Kasper said the Bulldogs’ defense was an issue.
“We were sluggish on defense the whole night. We weren’t getting up and down the court, we weren’t getting hands in their face, we weren’t moving our feet, so defense was our weakness tonight,” Kasper said. “I saw us play it right one time.”
The Knights extended their lead to 44-19 by the end of the third quarter before eventually winning the game 56-31.
Halana Ficklin, who finished with 16 points, was the lone bright spot on the court for the Bulldogs. She will score a lot of points for the Bulldogs if she can consistently drive to the basket like she did late against West Lauderdale, according to Kasper.
“We finally started to get some things going with our big girl (Ficklin). Outside shots weren’t hitting,” Kasper said. “She did have a good night. She’s young. She’s a 10th grader, so she’s still got a lot of things to learn, but she’s very physical.”
West Lauderdale largely spread around the offensive workload while capitalizing on Clarkdale turnovers.
“Our ball movement was pretty good. I think our assist total was pretty high, so that means we’re sharing the basketball, everybody’s involved,” Lum said. “We rebounded really well, we rotated really well, and those little things created turnovers, which created our offense for us.”
West Lauderdale boys 62, Clarkdale boys 27
Xavier Butler and K.P. Peoples led West Lauderdale to a 62-27 victory over Clarkdale with their explosive offensive efforts. The Knights took a 38-10 lead into halftime before Peoples, Butler and the rest of the starters were sent to rest on the bench at the end of the third quarter.
“We wanted to speed the game up, and we did,” West Lauderdale coach Duran Clark said. “This is the second time playing (Clarkdale), and we knew who could score, so we made an effort and got to their shooters.”
Peoples knocked down six shots, including three 3-pointers, and added four free throws. Clark said he has spent a lot of time in the gym working on his own, and it is starting to show on the court.
Butler used his elite athleticism to elevate and finish at the rim en route to a 22-point night.
“Best athlete on the floor, and he used it under control tonight. Good job by him,” Clark said.
Clarkdale head coach Drew Watson said the Knights were better in every facet of the game.
“They outworked us. They shot it better. They defended better,” Watson said.
Clarkdale’s Ladonya Adams put up 10 points, six of which came in the second half before Clarkdale’s starters were benched in the final quarter.
“He played hard, just couldn’t see the ball go through until the third quarter,” Watson said. “He’s always going to play hard, it’s just the ball didn’t fall for him tonight.”
