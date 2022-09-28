The West Lauderdale Knights swept the Quitman Panthers at home on Tuesday night.
The Knights dominated early and took the first set 25-5, but the Panthers put up a tough fight from there. However, it was not enough to turn the tide, and the Knights took the second set 25-20 and the third 25-22.
“I think our team was successful because we played very well together and we support each other when we mess up,” West Lauderdale junior Hailey Duque said.
“I just wanted to give the girls a good night tonight, let them have some fun,” Knights coach Doug Everett said. “In the first set we played all of our starters, and I just wanted to get some kind of rhythm because we’ve got playoffs coming up soon. The last two sets we played a lot of girls in positions they haven’t played all year, and some girls that haven’t played any varsity this year.”
One player Everett played out of position was freshman Olivia Miles, who led the Knights in hitting percentage and kills per set coming into the match against the Panthers. Everett used Miles as a setter on Tuesday.
“I wanted her to set in the beginning of the season. I think she translates to a really good setter, but she is one our best hitters on the team,” Everett said. “She’s got a beautiful arm swing. She jumps well. She sees the court really well, so when the blockers’ hands come up in the air, she can automatically identify where they’re at and she hits around them almost every time. As a freshman, she’s going to be really scary for the next three years.”
Miles said her teammates have been very supportive of her as a freshman on the varsity team.
“I think she’s just naturally gifted. She’s a great player and a great teammate,” Duque said.
Next up, the Knights host Mendenhall on Thursday, Sept. 29, while the Panthers return home to face Northeast Lauderdale on Thursday.
