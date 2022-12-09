The West Lauderdale girls basketball team shut down Clarkdale's offense in a 73-25 victory on Thursday night. Clarkdale's boys came much closer, but they fell short in a 55-53 loss to the Knights.
West Lauderdale sweeps Clarkdale on the road
- staff report
