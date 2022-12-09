West Lauderdale sweeps Clarkdale on the road

Ty Spencer (33) scores for West Lauderdale Thursday night as the Knights defeat Clarkdale 55-53.
Clarkdale's Cade Culpepper (13) drives to the basket to score for the Bulldogs Thursday night against West Lauderdale.
Clarkdale's Makaya Burnett (5) goes down court in Thursday night's loss to West Lauderdale.
photos by Jason Dyess/Special to The Star

Gabby Lewis (12) gets down the court to score for West Lauderdale Thursday night at Clarkdale.

The West Lauderdale girls basketball team shut down Clarkdale's offense in a 73-25 victory on Thursday night. Clarkdale's boys came much closer, but they fell short in a 55-53 loss to the Knights.

