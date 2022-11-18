West Lauderdale slows down Southeast, pulls away with 60-49 win

The West Lauderdale Knights stunned the Southeast Tigers Thursday night with an explosive fourth-quarter run led by sophomore guard Kayden Peoples.
Peoples finished with 17 points, knocking down four threes, and came away with some major steals late in the game to close the gap for a Southeast comeback.
Junior Xavier Butler got the game rolling early for the Knights, with some key baskets in the first half, finishing with 14 points.
Senior guard Maddox Atkinson chipped in with 10 points, and Jordan Gowdy added 4.
The Knights relied heavily on defense which helped them capitalize on the turnovers from Southeast, leading to easy baskets throughout the game.
Southeast's Demondre' Graham led the Tigers with 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to push past the Knights.
“This win was big for us,” said coach Duran Clark. “We just beat a team that’s probably going to win 3A state, so this is a huge confidence booster for us.”
“We had a lot of ninth graders out there, but they grew up tonight. We knew that Coach Truman was going to make a run, but we grew up and got tough for this game.”
The Knights (4-2) will host Enterprise (3-3) Friday night.
WEST LAUDERDALE GIRLS 34, SOUTHEAST 55
The Lady Knights fell short at home as the Lady Tigers added another check to the win column with a close win over Northeast Tuesday night.
The strong duo of senior center Monica Riley and junior guard Adriyana Ruffin both led the Lady Tigers with 14 points. Riley handled the post with dominance, and Ruffin controlled the game's pace from the point.
Juniors Saniyah Harris and Jamieiona Wynne provided some solid minutes also as both added 9 points.
The Lady Tigers started with a quick run of 15 unanswered points, getting multiple steals that led to easy baskets.
Wynne capitalized with a pair of back-to-back threes to give the Tigers a 41-21 lead at halftime.
West Lauderdale’s Regan Andrews carried the Knights as far as she could, bringing her team within ten points but ran out of gas early in the fourth. Andrews finished with 20 points.
Southeast utilized the clock to finish off the Knights for another road win.
The Lady Knights (1-1) will host the undefeated Enterprise Lady Bulldogs (6-0) Friday.
