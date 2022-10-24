The West Lauderdale Knights came into Friday’s home matchup against Choctaw Central without multiple key players, including quarterback Jackson Parker. They proceeded to roll the Warriors 48-18 without completing a single pass.
Mack Jones, Landon Vaughn and Brett Busbea filled in for the injured Parker, who suffered a knee injury against Louisville last week. Jones was the only West Lauderdale quarterback to attempt a pass, but his two throws fell incomplete. The Knights rushed 63 times for 421 yards, while the Warriors gained 229 total yards on 23 rush attempts and six pass completions.
“All three of those guys really stepped in there and did a great job in that absence, and I’m really proud of what they did,” West Lauderdale coach Brock Clay said. “I am thrilled beyond words. With the adversity we had last week, and the week we’ve had as far as injuries and what we’ve been dealing with, everybody stepped up and pulled the weight of the guys that weren’t able to go.”
Busbea took his 11 rushes for 152 yards and two scores, while Vaughn rushed 10 times for 48 yards. Running back Caleb Collins picked up 136 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and Jordan Gowdy and Hunter Moore combined for 83 rushing yards and three more touchdowns.
“Probably the best game on the ground we’ve had,” Clay said. “Caleb has been a workhorse all year. We knew we were going to have to rotate different guys in to get different looks and to get different fits and to get different formations too. I think Caleb ran the ball extremely well.”
The West Lauderdale defense gave up three touchdowns, including a 70-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Keyshawn Ben. Ben racked up 150 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and 71 yards and a touchdown through the air Friday night.
“Our defense did good. We let up some big runs that we could have stopped, but that’s football,” Vaughn said. “We all played really well tonight. Everybody played as a team, everybody was hustling.”
Vaughn was a key contributor on offense, but his play on defense helped put the Warriors away early. He intercepted two balls from quarterback Jeriah Jimmie in the first half. Clay said Vaughn’s two interceptions were a major momentum swing.
“(Vaughn) is really athletic. He’s one of the best players we’ve got on our team. He brings a lot and helped us get the win,” Collins said.
Busbea added a big play of his own on defense. He stripped a Warrior ball carrier and returned the fumble for a touchdown for West Lauderdale’s final score.
“I saw him stood up, somebody already had him wrapped up,” Busbea said. “I just went for the ball and tried to get it out and scored.”
Next up, West Lauderdale wraps the regular season against Northeast Lauderdale at home on Thursday. Choctaw Central returns home to play Leake Central on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.