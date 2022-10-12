Down a key offensive cog, the West Lauderdale Knights pulled off a 3-2 nailbiter at home against the Poplarville Hornets in the second round of the playoffs on Tuesday night. The Knights took the first two sets, but the wheels fell off in the third and fourth sets as the Hornets capitalized on West Lauderdale errors while making few of their own.
“We had some players step up tonight. We had one of our best players, Olivia Miles, out for the game. Hailey Duque had a great game, Harley Reid came in in the fifth set and had some really big kills for us, and I think we set the ball really well tonight,” West Lauderdale coach Doug Everett said. “We played three really good sets and two not really good sets. I think when they were playing well, they were playing really well,” Everett said.
The Knights started off hot in the first set and quickly jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but they allowed Poplarville to battle back to 14-14. In the end, the Knights came away with a 25-20 win in the first.
In the second set, the Knights took a 17-8 lead, but the Hornets once again fought back. The Knights were able to maintain their lead and took the set 25-22.
“We came out hot in the first set,” West Lauderdale libero Kennedy Franklin said. “We kind of lost a little bit of energy in that third and fourth set, so we kind of fell back some, but I think overall we played good and we had a strong connection.”
The Hornets stole momentum from the Knights right away in the third set by building a 7-0 lead. West Lauderdale’s offense got back on track, but it was too late. Poplarville won the third set 25-17.
The Knights seemed to be rolling in the fourth set when they went up 3-0, but Poplarville tied it at 9-9 before going up 15-10. The Hornets cruised to a 25-17 fourth-set victory to force a fifth set. West Lauderdale’s Lilly Grace Henderson said there was a lot of frustration that negatively affected the Knights’ play once they went down in the third and fourth sets.
“It was very nerve racking because if we lost that game, my season would be over, but I knew we could pull through in that fifth set. We always do,” Franklin said.
West Lauderdale snatched the momentum back by going up 5-1 in the fifth. The Hornets did not get close from there, and the Knights won the final set 15-10.
“I think we played really good tonight. I’m very proud of us, I’m proud of us for pulling it out,” Duque said. “I think that we didn’t want it to be our last game together. With Olivia out, we wanted to win not only for ourselves, but for her.”
Miles, who leads the Knights in both kills per set (1.7) and hitting percentage (25%), is currently out with a sprain that Everett said was one of the worst he has ever seen. She came down hard on a teammate’s foot while hitting a ball around after practice on Sunday.
“She was a big loss because she had the highest hitting percentage on our team, so that lost a lot of points we could have had tonight,” Henderson said.
Next up, the Knights travel to Purvis on Thursday night to take on a tough Tornadoes team in the third round of the playoffs.
“I told them yesterday, ‘If we serve and play and we make our passes, they’ve got nothing for us.’ We didn’t serve and play, and we didn’t make our passes, and they beat us (in two sets),” Everett said. “(Purvis is) a very skilled team, I still think we’re more talented offensively. If we put our serves in play, we’re gonna win ball games.”
