The playoffs are set to kick off next week, but the West Lauderdale Knights had one more district matchup to complete before the postseason.
The Knights came out with a head full of steam Thursday night to get a 43-21 win over Northeast Lauderdale.
Junior runningback Caleb Collins got things rolling early for the Knights with a 15-yard rushing touchdown on the opening drive.
After a Northeast fumble, QB Jackson Parker connected with Gunner Knapp for a 10-yard touchdown pass through the endzone and capitalized with a two-point conversion, giving the Knights a 15-0 lead just four minutes into the game.
The Northeast Trojans quickly marched down the field and capped the drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Aaronyoun Johnson to end the first quarter, giving the Trojans just enough momentum to make this a game.
The Knights had no intentions of making this a close one as they began to go on a tear with an explosive 2nd quarter.
The run started with a 30-yard rushing touchdown from Cooper Luke, followed by a 25-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Ratcliff, who finished with 129 receiving yards, and the Knights capped it off with a 30-yard pass to Luke, who punched the ball across the endzone yet again to extend the lead to 36-7 to end the half.
The Trojans made some big plays in the second half by capitalizing off minor miscues from the Knights, but an interception by the Trojans turned into a fumble recovery by the offense in the Knights’ endzone.
The Knights played the clock in the fourth and took the final knee for a 43-21 victory.
“Anytime you can get a win, it’s always a great night,” said coach Brock Clay. “I’m proud of my kids. This isn’t something that just happened overnight, these kids have bought into the way we have to play to be successful.”
“This was a good school district and county rival ball game with a lot of emotions on both sides. I’m proud we could control those emotions, and maybe we can take some of that positivity into next week,” Clay added.
Junior receiver Cooper Luke, who finished with 45 rushing yards, 108 receiving yards, and two touchdowns, made some big plays for the Knights. Luke was aided by the return of quarterback Jackson Parker, who threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
“Our QB got hurt a few weeks ago, and he’s finally back, and we had the chance to throw the ball a little more,” Luke said. “I just got out there, and we got our connection back, and we just made some big plays.”
The Knights cannot dwell on this victory for too long as they will host their first playoff matchup against the Gentry Rams next Friday.
“As we prepare for the playoffs, we just got to play smarter, and we have to correct those mental errors. We’ve got to continue to do our thing and play hard,” Luke added.
