After beating the Southeast Tigers on Thursday, The West Lauderdale boys defended their home court for a second straight night. The Knights quickly jumped out to a 30-8 lead against the Enterprise Bulldogs before winning the contest 60-34 on Friday.
“We played OK. It was the second night of a back-to-back. We tried to get a lot of (players) in there,” West Lauderdale coach Duran Clark said.
The Knights have room for improvement, according to Clark, but their coach was largely content with their performance on both ends of the court against the Bulldogs.
“We had a couple places where we didn’t help, didn’t rotate, didn’t block out, but overall I was satisfied,” Clark said. ”We moved the ball, had some nice assists, so I think we played pretty well offensively. We’ve just got to cut down on the senseless turnovers.”
Enterprise coach Will Tabor said his team played pretty good defensively and offensively, but they could not get their shots to fall.
“That’s a tough team, and we needed the test tonight,” Tabor said. “It was just one of those games where we played hard and competed the whole game, and the kids never quit, and that’s all we can ask for right now is that these kids don’t give up and they keep playing hard, so we’re proud of them for that. We’ve just got to get back to work.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs sought to force the Knights to shoot from outside, which Tabor said they did successfully for most of the night. However, the Knights were able to hit four 3-pointers.
“We wanted to bait them into a lot of shots. That’s what we try to do. We want teams to shoot and prove they can shoot,” Tabor said. “We didn’t do a good job blocking out, which has been our biggest issue this year. Overall, if we can stay in front of people and let teams shoot threes, we feel like we have a chance to win.”
Enterprise spread the offensive load around on Friday. The Bulldogs got six points from both Zee Sims and Landen Ivey and five points from Ty McCraw. Isaiah Baum led the team with seven points. Tabor said Baum had an off night on offense, but he believes the senior is one of the best players in the state when he gets going.
“Shooters miss, but you’ve just got to keep shooting. He’s going to get back in the gym this week and he’s going to get it fixed,” Tabor said. “He can do it all. He’s a big body, he plays defense, he leads the team in points, he leads the team in rebounds. When everybody else is not blocking out, he’s the one we can count on to go get a rebound. But, more importantly, he’s a leader.”
Baum said the Bulldogs should have played better, but they played hard for four quarters.
“That was a good team,” Baum said. “I think we could have played better, but you’ve just got to get better every day and come to work.”
The Knights had no problem putting up points against the Bulldogs. Xavier Butler led the team with 20 points from seven field goals and five free throws.
The Knights go as K.P. Peoples goes, according to Clark. Peoples, who put up 12 points, said the Knights played well, but they need to work on limiting turnovers and handling the ball better.
“We can work on a few things in the first half, but we came out pretty strong in the second half,” Peoples said.
