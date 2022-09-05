West Harrison capitalizes on Southeast miscues in 37-0 win

Southeast Lauderdale had a solid game plan going into Friday’s matchup against West Harrison, but miscues and turnovers would cost them dearly.
West Harrison set the tone early with the first possession by charging down the field for a three-yard touchdown by sophomore Samuel Harris.
The Tigers responded with a strong drive of their own, but a turnover at the goal line would be the story of the night for Southeast.
“This was one of those games where the score was not completely indicative of how we played,” said Southeast Lauderdale Coach Wade Pierce. “We didn't play great defensively, but West Harrison got a good offense. Coach Patrick has done a really good job with those guys down there.”
The Tigers trailed 14-0 after the first quarter, struggling to contain the intense running game from West Harrison.
At the start of the second quarter, West Harrison was looking to pack the game up early with another touchdown run from Jeremy Jones and a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brady Martin.
The Tigers moved the ball down the field, rushing for nearly 200 yards, but failed attempts to strike across the goal line closed the window for a comeback, going into halftime trailing 37-0.
West Harrison would maintain the gap in the second half and only had to wait out MHSAA’s new running clock rule to seal the victory.
“We played a pretty good football team tonight,” Pierce said. “We’re still trying to build our program up to where it needs to be, and what I've been preaching to them is that it’s how we respond when things aren’t going our way.”
“Just because it didn't happen the way we wanted it to happen, we got to turn around and play the next play for four quarters,” he added.
The Tigers are set for their rivalry game against the Northeast Trojans next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“It's going to be an emotional game for us both, but the mission is to keep my guys composed and just play football, trying to execute on both sides of the ball,” Pierce emphasized.
