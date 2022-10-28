The East Central Community College Warriors wrapped up the 2022 season on Thursday night with a 23-7 loss to the Pearl River Community College Wildcats in Poplarville. The game served as 10-year ECCC Head Coach Ken Karcher's last game after he announced his retirement earlier in the season. The Warriors officially close out the year 1-8, 0-5 as the season-opening contest against Coahoma was forfeited by the Tigers due to an ineligible player. Pearl River finished 6-3, 3-2, just missing out on the MACCC playoffs.
As the regular season finished for all MACCC programs, the playoff slate was finalized. Northwest and East Mississippi will represent the north division as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, while Gulf Coast and Jones are the No. 1 and No. 2 teams out of the south division.
Pearl River was the first team on the board as the Wildcats marched 65 yards on the opening possession on a six-play touchdown drive.
Later in the first, PRCC capitalized on a short field as a drive started at ECCC's 39-yard line after an interception. 12 plays later, Lawson Pratt connected with Jordan Coleman from eight yards out to push the lead to 14-0, a score that would hold to halftime.
The Warriors' first two possessions in the second half ended on a turnover on downs, with one stalling deep into PRCC's territory. Pearl River used that momentum to string together an 84-yard, 12-play drive to grow the advantage to 21-0. The ensuing Warrior drive ended with an intentional grounding from the endzone which resulted in a safety, making it 23-0.
After forcing a PRCC punt, the Warriors put together their best offensive drive of the night. The drive featured big runs from Devontae Causey and a Gabriel Larry pass completion to Holton White for 19 yards. A pair of penalties, a facemask and pass interference in the endzone, set the Warriors up within the PRCC five-yard line. Larry capitalized with a three-yard plunge into the endzone for the Warriors' lone score of the night. Brandon Gilliam knocked in the extra point to finalize the 23-7 score.
ECCC finished the night with 173 yards of offense, 74 passing and 99 rushing, while PRCC posted 324. Larry and Damon Mapp split time at quarterback, with Larry leading the way with 62 yards through the air. Causey led the rushing attack with 62 yards on 18 touches. White led the Warrior receiver corps with 34 yards, while Courtland Harris picked up a gain of 21 on a pass out of the backfield.
Defensively, the Warriors were led by a stellar performance from TJ Thompson who wrapped 16 tackles with one tackle for loss. Noah Tice followed with eight tackles, while Ryan Kimbrell and Kris Robinson both wrapped up seven. Michael Coats Jr. had two breakups and a tackle for loss, while Simon Lee had one sack for six yards.
The Warriors will now turn their attention to the offseason.
