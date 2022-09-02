Warriors fall to Coahoma in season opener

The East Central Community College Warriors fell to Coahoma Community College, 52-28, in the 2022 season opener to move to 0-1 on the year. The Tigers moved to 1-0 with the win, and was the first Coahoma win against ECCC in the last three matchups. The Warriors defeated the Tigers in the last game of the year in 2021, 30-18.
The Warriors started the night on fire as ECCC marched 78 yards in 10 plays on the first possession of 2022. Starting quarterback Landon Sims (Evergreen, Ala.) posted some lengthy runs and had some big connections to Devontae Causey (Millry, Ala.) in the drive. Courtland Harris (Hattiesburg) punched in a one-yard touchdown run for the first score of the season. Brandon Gilliam (Vicksburg) added the point after and the Warriors led early, 7-0.
After a Coahoma three and out, the Warriors were marching again. Causey broke out a 36-yard rush to put ECCC deep into Coahoma's territory, and Sims got it in on a two-yard rush. Just seven minutes into the season the Warriors led 14-0.
Coahoma responded with a 31-yard field goal, but Tavion Evans (Pascagoula) got the Warrior fans right back on their feet with an 88-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff. The first Warrior kick return for a touchdown since Desmond Williams took one 95 yards against Southwest in 2020. The extra point failed to make it 20-3 in ECCC's favor with three minutes left in the first quarter.
The Tigers quickly scored just two plays later on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Jaden Johnson to Terrick Latham. The two-point try was no good making it 20-9 after an exciting first quarter.
Coahoma went on to score three unanswered touchdowns in the second and closed out the half with a 36-yard field goal to take a 31-20 lead into the locker room.
After another Coahoma touchdown in the third, the Warriors were able to get back on the scoreboard late in the frame as Tori Mulkey (Ozark, Ala.) scooped up a Coahoma fumble for a 24-yard score. Gabriel Larry (Manvel, Texas) ran in the two-point try to cut the Tiger lead to 10, 38-28.
Coahoma found the endzone two more times in the fourth to pull the game out of reach, 52-28.
Coahoma finished the night with 513 yards of total offense, 215 passing, and 298 rushing, while the Warriors posted 223, 99 passing, and 124 rushing.
Sims led the passing attack with 54 yards on 5-of-6 passing, while Larry was 6-of-14 for 45 yards. Causey led the Warrior rushing attack with 55 yards on 13 carries, while Sims and Harris both posted scores.
Aaron Steele (Collinsville) and Causey led the way in the receiving game with 31 yards on three receptions each.
Defensively, Treyon Wash (Forest) posted a team-best 14 tackles, while Mulkey and TJ Thompson (Bolton) posted eight each. Noah Tice (Wiggins) posted ECCC's only sack, while seven Warriors teamed for tackles for loss.
