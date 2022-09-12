The East Central Community College golf team returns to the links in 2022 after a strong showing in their first season back in 2021 after a multi-year break with the program.
The Warriors posted two top-five finishes last season – the ICC Invitational and the Warriors home event at the Dancing Rabit in Philadelphia.
"We are definitely looking to improve upon our performance last year," said ECCC head golf coach Chris Clark. "We have four guys returning from last year's team who have a season of experience under their belt along with three incoming freshmen that we are expecting good things from."
Returning for the Warriors in 2022 for sophomore campaigns are Bryce Denley (Mandeville, La.), River Maskew (Lucedale), Gage Miller (Anniston, Ala.), and Lee Hill (Decatur).
Denley and Maskew are no strangers to success as the duo represented the Warriors in the NJCAA DII Gulf District Championship as individuals to close out their freshmen seasons. Denley has a solid all-around game and has the mental fortitude to grind out a good score, while Maskew is known for his length off the tee which often puts him in positions to make birdies.
Miller is another player that is talented in all facets of the game with the ability to go low on the scorecard. Hill, a lefty, played his first year of competitive golf last year and has loads of natural ability. The multi-sport athlete is another sophomore the coaching staff will be expecting good things from.
Joining the group of talented sophomores are three freshmen that look to make an immediate impact on the Warrior lineup. These freshmen include Max Guzhvin (Ocean Springs), Peyton Herrington (Meridian), and Lane Moore (Collinsville). Guzhvin's game is talented in all areas and is a solid ball striker, while Herrington is a fairway finder with the ability to roll the ball well on the greens. Moore rounds out the talented group of newcomers with a talented golf swing and a tremendous upside.
"Our biggest strength this season is of course the experience we have on the team," said Clark, "but along with that is more depth of players who have the ability to shoot lower scores."
ECCC will play in at least seven events this season with the 36-hole, two-day events split between the fall and spring semesters.
"Finishing in the top half of our league would be a baseline goal for us but striving to improve each tournament and challenging ourselves to climb up the ladder of our league is our desire," said Clark.
The Warriors are in action in September at Shiloh Ridge in Corinth on Monday the 12th and Tuesday the 13th, as well as Thursday the 29th and Friday the 30th at Beau Pre Country Club in Natchez. Fans can find a complete 2022-23 schedule at ecccathletics.com.
