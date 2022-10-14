VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFF ROUNDUP

2A
Kemper County: The Wildcats topped the Amite County Trojans in the first round before falling to the Sacred Heart Crusaders 3-0 in round two.
3A
Union: The Yellowjackets pulled off a 16-14 victory in the fifth set against the St. Patrick Fighting Irish in round two, but they lost 3-0 in round three to the St. Andrew's Episcopal Saints.
Enterprise: The Bulldogs swept the Franklin County Bulldogs in round one and the Raleigh Lions in round two before they were swept by the Our Lady Academy Crescents in round three.
Clarkdale: The Bulldogs swept the Wesson Cobras 3-0 in the first round, but the Our Lady Academy Crescents swept them out of the playoffs in round two.
4A
West Lauderdale: The Knights beat the Poplarville Hornets 3-2 at home in the second round. They went on the road in round three and lost 3-0 to the Purvis Tornadoes.
Newton County: The Greene County Wildcats were felled by the Cougars 3-1 in the first round, and the Lawrence County Cougars suffered the same fate in round two. Newton County returned home in round three, falling 3-2 to the Pass Christian Pirates.
5A
Neshoba Central: The Rockets swept the Jim Hill Tigers in the first round and the Cleveland Central Wolves in the second, but they lost 3-0 against the Lake Cormorant Gators in the third round.
